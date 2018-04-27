DAWN.COM

IHC advises politicians to settle their disputes on their own

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterApril 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Though a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on a petition of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader on Thursday, the court verdict advised lawmakers to settle such disputes on their own as this sort of litigation unnecessarily dragged courts in controversies.

The bench in its concluding note stated, “when political forces, instead of settling disputes at the political forums, particularly the Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament) resort to the Courts, it has consequences not only for the institutions but the litigant public as well. This conduct of political forces lowers public confidence in the Legislature on the one hand and on the other hand exposes the institution of the judiciary to the controversies of adversarial politics. The political forces are expected to settle their grievances before the political forums rather than taking the precious time of the bona fide litigants awaiting justice to be dispensed.”

It said that parliament, which was a symbol of unity of the federation and the people’s will, deserved the utmost respect, adding that its prestige and public confidence depended on the conduct of its members who represented the actual stakeholders i.e. the people of Pakistan.

Such litigation unnecessarily drags courts in controversies, three-judge bench says in verdict about Khawaja Asif's disqualification

The bench observed that it would have been appropriate if the political party to which the petitioner belonged had raised the issue in parliament before invoking the jurisdiction of the court.

It termed the act of disqualifying Khawaja Asif “not a pleasant duty” stating “we have handed down this judgment with a heavy heart not only because a seasoned and accomplished political figure stands disqualified but more so because the dreams and aspirations of 342,125 registered voters have suffered a setback”.

The concluding note quoted a paragraph of the judgement of Justice Hamoodur Rehman that states, “While exercising power of judicial review, the judiciary claims no supremacy over the (state) organs and that it is a duty assigned to the courts to see that the constitution prevails.”

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2018

Comments (4)

1000 characters
sajed syed
Apr 27, 2018 11:34am

Judges are sending a clear and loud message, repeal discriminatory controversial articles in the constitution and let parliament handle politicians other than for misuse of authority and corruption where law enforcement agencies shall take its normal course.

ALI
Apr 27, 2018 11:37am

Dear Justice Sab, the parliament is completely useless- it is only being used for looting and not for solving genuine issues. That is why the honest parliamentarians are coming to the country because they have no where else to get justice. Thank You

Shahid
Apr 27, 2018 11:42am

Salute

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 27, 2018 12:50pm

The role of courts is to provide justice based on evidence presented relating to criminal, property and inheritance disputes, corruption, misconducts and violence of our constitutions cases, etc. Whereas, I agree, settling political disputes and scoring should be done outside courts in other forums through different means, like all mature societies do. For this, you need honest and loyal politicians - not like our corrupt, greedy and incomplete parliamentarians!

