Country's first-ever old-age home for transgender persons opens in Lahore

Arif MalikApril 26, 2018

Members of the community suffering with life-threatening diseases will be given priority admission at the facility. —Ashee Gee
The country's first-ever old-age home for transgender people has recently opened its doors in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

Since 2011, trans woman Ayesha Butt has been pouring all of her earnings into building the old-age home spread over a canal of land in Lahore's Rachna town.

"Whatever I earned by working at events and weddings has been invested in this old-age home," Butt told DawnNewsTV.

The old-age home currently holds 28 beds.—Ashee Gee
The old-age home consists of 28 beds and members of the transgender community who suffer life-threatening diseases will be given priority admission at the facility.

The facility will employ a doctor to take care of all the residents.

"At least 50 trans people have already registered with the facility," Butt said while adding that the old-age home will be formally inaugurated during Ramazan.

