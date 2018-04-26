DAWN.COM

We should no longer compromise on 'honouring the vote', Nawaz tells party leaders

Dawn.comUpdated April 26, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif addresses party leaders in Rawalpindi on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that all trials and tribulations currently being faced by Pakistan will vanish if the people's vote is accorded the respect it deserves.

"We should no longer compromise at all on 'honour[ing] the vote' [vote ko izzat do]," the former premier said while addressing a gathering of party leaders in Rawalpindi.

Sharif stressed that Pakistan will truly set out on the path of progress once the electorate's power is recognised.

Talking about the recent defections of PML-N leaders to other parties, Sharif said those who had switched allegiances "were never ours [to begin with]".

Rubbishing rumours of internal cracks within his party, the former prime minister said the PML-N remains "even more spirited than before" despite the desertion by some leaders, which he said were routine during the last few months before elections.

Sharif also addressed people who he claimed "speculate every time" that he will not return to Pakistan from his trips to London, where he has been visiting his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment there.

"I want to ask you, why do you speculate these things every time even though your suspicions are proven wrong every time," he said about his detractors.

'Answer to us, first'

Sharif said the corruption trial he and his family members are currently facing revolves solely around his family's heritage.

Recounting his family's financial history, Sharif said their factories were nationalised in 1972 in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan war in 1971. He said his father then decided to set up a steel mill in Dubai, which is being scrutinised now decades later.

Sharif said his family is being questioned about how they managed to establish a factory in Dubai, but remarked: "You should answer us first, for not giving us even a penny after nationalisation... was it not our right?"

The ousted premier once again questioned why no prime minister in Pakistan has ever been able to complete his or her tenure even though the situation in India is the opposite.

Suggesting that his disqualification by the Supreme Court last year derailed the economic progress of the country, Sharif claimed the credit for reviving non-functional power projects, introducing new LNG and coal-fired power plants and building major roads and motorways.

dr rATHORE--through lens of-middle east
Apr 26, 2018 07:08pm

who is this person?

My Advice
Apr 26, 2018 07:33pm

It makes sense to honour 'honest' elected politicians. But why should one honour those who are elected but not 'honest'. So, just being elected does not guarantee anything.

Khanm
Apr 26, 2018 07:38pm

I think there's a difference when you make fun of yourself and your own behavior, and when you dishonor or disrespect vote. If you're making a mockery of vote is one thing. But if you're just joking about human foibles and weaknesses, I think that's perfectly acceptable.

Political connoisseur
Apr 26, 2018 07:41pm

The ongoing litigations are not related to vote, election, or ECP . These litigations are against naked bizarre shameful corruptions and misdeeds of dishonest, politicians, our courts alhamdolillah are free & independent, they are deciding cases in fair and just manner, a stalwart of PTI also disqualified, that person is not agitating. Nobody have right to vandalize court orders in political rallies, or drag judges in their political agenda. In reality the courts are exercising utmost tolerance and leniency, which certainly such politicians do not deserve.

Adnan Khan
Apr 26, 2018 07:42pm

Mr NS you have been in power three times and failed every time. Please stop stressing that Pakistan will truly set out on the path of progress once the electorate's power is recognized.

Akram
Apr 26, 2018 08:08pm

NS obviously thinks that honouring the vote means freedom to plunder. Sorry, you had your chance . Time to be part of history now.

Tamza
Apr 26, 2018 08:20pm

Your trials and tribulations are coming to an end when you are locked up and the keys melted.

“ all trials and tribulations currently being faced by Pakistan “

Akram
Apr 26, 2018 08:49pm

Honouring the Vote is completely un-related to providing money trail for ill-gotten wealth. When will these people understand this fact?

