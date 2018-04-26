DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Palestinians bury Gaza journalist, the second killed by Israeli fire this month

APApril 26, 2018

Email


Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, who died after being shot by Israeli troops while covering a border protest during his funeral in the Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, on Thursday. — AP
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, who died after being shot by Israeli troops while covering a border protest during his funeral in the Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, on Thursday. — AP

Hundreds of Palestinians on Thursday took part in the funeral of a Gaza journalist who died after being shot by Israeli troops while covering a border protest.

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein. ─ Source: Twitter
Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein. ─ Source: Twitter

Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, died on Wednesday at an Israeli hospital, nearly two weeks after he was shot on April 13.

Abu Hussein was covering the weekly massive protests organised by Hamas.

Amateur video taken at the time shows him wearing a blue vest and helmet with the word “TV” on it.

Read: Yearning and camaraderie at Gaza camps

He appeared to be standing far from the Israeli border in a group of bystanders when he was shot.

In a statement on Thursday, the Israeli military said “the circumstances regarding the injury of Ahmed Abu Hussein will be examined”.

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders and family members were waiting on Thursday at the Egyptian border for the body of a Hamas-affiliated scientist gunned down last week in Malaysia.

The body of Fadi al-Batsh, an engineering lecturer in a Kuala Lumpur university, was expected to arrive later in the day.

Editorial: More bloodshed in Palestine

Hamas, which accuses Israel of assassinating al-Batsh, is to bury him on Friday at a ceremony led by Ismail Haniyeh, the group’s top leader.

The ceremony is expected to take place near the border, where Hamas has been staging weekly protests. Thirty-five protesters, including two journalists, have been killed by Israeli live fire during a month of demonstrations.

Rights groups, the UN and the European Union have all criticised Israel’s use of live fire against unarmed protesters. Israel says it is defending its border and accuses Hamas of using the demonstrations as cover to plan and carry out attacks.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2018

Discord over budget

What is unusual this year is the amplitude of the chief ministers’ dissent with regard to question of resource-sharing.
April 26, 2018

Quetta attacks

THE cruelty of a murky, apparently endless war in Balochistan was once again bloodily underlined on Tuesday. At ...
Murder most foul?
Updated April 26, 2018

Murder most foul?

Given the horrific circumstances, it is a relief that Pakistan’s laggard justice system has been stirred into action.
Updated April 25, 2018

CJP’s remarks

The possibility of lifetime jail sentences for contempt of court was alluded to by the highest court.
April 25, 2018

Protecting personal data

ON Monday, ride-hailing company Careem, which has been operating in Pakistan since 2015, announced a massive ...
April 25, 2018

Organ donation

LAST week saw a welcome focus on promoting deceased, or cadaveric, organ donation that, by meeting the need of...