Jaguars owner Shahid Khan looks to buy Wembley Stadium

AFPApril 26, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium from the English Football Association (FA).

The FA says its board was informed of the offer at a meeting on Thursday. Wembley first opened as English soccer’s national stadium in 1923 and reopened after being rebuilt in 2007.

A buyout of Wembley by Khan, who also owns London soccer club Fulham, could increase the prospect of having an NFL franchise in the British capital.

In a statement on the potential purchase of Wembley, the NFL says “we are very happy for Shad Khan and the Jacksonville Jaguars”.

Khan has owned Fulham since 2013, the same year the Jaguars started playing annual regular-season NFL games in London.

Comments (2)

Observer - Canada
Apr 26, 2018 07:01pm

Wow!

zebswati
Apr 26, 2018 07:03pm

Mashallah. Keep growing .

