Maryam lashes out at court for disqualifying Khawaja Asif in 'fixed match'

Maryam Nawaz on Thursday criticised the court's decision against Khawaja Asif, saying that the PML-N lawmaker has been disqualified in a “fixed match”.

She was commenting on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to disqualify Asif as a member of the parliament.

Maryam took to Twitter soon after the announcement of the decision, saying: “Those who could not be defeated while playing fairly have been ousted after fixing the match.”

“Mark my words, people will vote even the shadow of Khawaja Asif” in the upcoming election, she said.

Maryam also changed her profile picture to honour the veteran politician, who held one of the most important portfolios of power, foreign affairs and defence, during the tenure of the incumbent PML-N government.

Earlier in the day, a three-member IHC bench, led by Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the verdict after deciding the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist Usman Dar.

PTI supporters started chanting "Go Nawaz Go" slogans outside the court soon after the verdict was announced.

Asif, while talking to Geo's Hamid Mir, said that he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "I never concealed my iqama," he told the anchor.

'What goes around, comes around'

PTI termed the decision an outcome of the "indecent behaviour" observed by Asif during parliamentary proceedings. The party recalled the instances when the disqualified lawmaker hurled inappropriate remarks at PTI chief Imran Khan and party leader Shireen Mazari.

PTI chief also hailed the decision, claiming Asif was guilty of "using iqama to shield corruption and indulge in money laundering as well as brazen conflict of interest".

Commenting on the decision, journalist Mazhar Abbas termed it a big loss to PML-N, saying Asif was "among the most prominent leaders of the party".

"He is also the most trustworthy friend of Nawaz Sharif," Abbas said, adding that the PML-N was itself responsible for not giving due importance to the parliamentary process. "They did not bother to legislate on issues like iqama."