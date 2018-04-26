DAWN.COM

Maryam lashes out at court for disqualifying Khawaja Asif in 'fixed match'

Dawn.comUpdated April 26, 2018

Maryam Nawaz on Thursday criticised the court's decision against Khawaja Asif, saying that the PML-N lawmaker has been disqualified in a “fixed match”.

She was commenting on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to disqualify Asif as a member of the parliament.

Maryam took to Twitter soon after the announcement of the decision, saying: “Those who could not be defeated while playing fairly have been ousted after fixing the match.”

“Mark my words, people will vote even the shadow of Khawaja Asif” in the upcoming election, she said.

Maryam also changed her profile picture to honour the veteran politician, who held one of the most important portfolios of power, foreign affairs and defence, during the tenure of the incumbent PML-N government.

Earlier in the day, a three-member IHC bench, led by Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the verdict after deciding the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist Usman Dar.

PTI supporters started chanting "Go Nawaz Go" slogans outside the court soon after the verdict was announced.

Asif, while talking to Geo's Hamid Mir, said that he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "I never concealed my iqama," he told the anchor.

'What goes around, comes around'

PTI termed the decision an outcome of the "indecent behaviour" observed by Asif during parliamentary proceedings. The party recalled the instances when the disqualified lawmaker hurled inappropriate remarks at PTI chief Imran Khan and party leader Shireen Mazari.

PTI chief also hailed the decision, claiming Asif was guilty of "using iqama to shield corruption and indulge in money laundering as well as brazen conflict of interest".

Commenting on the decision, journalist Mazhar Abbas termed it a big loss to PML-N, saying Asif was "among the most prominent leaders of the party".

"He is also the most trustworthy friend of Nawaz Sharif," Abbas said, adding that the PML-N was itself responsible for not giving due importance to the parliamentary process. "They did not bother to legislate on issues like iqama."

Hasnain Haque
Apr 26, 2018 03:27pm

People are becoming wiser, you have looted the nation for so long and people will not allow you to do this any longer. Wherever you will go, you will hear cries of thieves and looters. You will not be able to live happily.

Hasnain Haque
Apr 26, 2018 03:27pm

People are not slaves, they will no longer serve you.

Naveed Akhtar
Apr 26, 2018 03:29pm

Game, set and Match. It's over N league Adiala and only Adiala waiting for u people. People will spit over your Shadow.

Desi
Apr 26, 2018 03:33pm

Bibiji look after your own problems, you may end up in jail for the rest of your life.

Yaz
Apr 26, 2018 03:33pm

Great day for Pakistan. Another crook has faced a rightful end. Now they'll think a 1000 times before lying & evading taxes.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 26, 2018 03:34pm

All convicted people say that they are innocent and court made a wrong decision - Mrs Safdar is shredding crocodile's tears to gain public sympathies and divert attention from real corruption cases! Disqualification decisions for both NS and KA were made according to law and evidence presented, so such people should be ashamed and rejected forever.

haider shaikh
Apr 26, 2018 03:36pm

This lady doesnt know the ABC of law. At least someone should tell her stealing and hiding assets is a criminal offence.

Saad Khan
Apr 26, 2018 03:38pm

We still feel, it's a very light decision, he must have asked to return all the money khawaja Asif and NS has drawn from Government of Pakistan and sent immediately in prison for 10 years, but judges know much better than us the people.

mk
Apr 26, 2018 03:39pm

PTI spent 5 years in filing petition against Kh Asig rather than knocking him down in elections.

Umair
Apr 26, 2018 03:41pm

Go nawaz go

Dr Khalid Nabi
Apr 26, 2018 03:41pm

Joseph Stalin once said that it is enough for people to know that there was an election. Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count votes decide everything.

Junaid
Apr 26, 2018 03:44pm

no doubt he is corrupt, but unfortunately what may now happen is his party gets the sympathy vote. So for once she might be right.

Shakil
Apr 26, 2018 03:46pm

in a normal job contract you are not allowed to have another job contract in place! they are running a country and have work permits of another country? these whole work permits are not work related of for second job, these are set up to conceal ill gotten wealth and kickbacks. As a resident of UAE, you open UAE other offshore accounts and Pakistan authorities can not ask for information about it as client is resident of UAE not Pakistan resident.

These Iqama are not work but to conceal wealth and money laundering.

Rubina
Apr 26, 2018 03:46pm

Maryam should save such outbursts when she gets her own verdict. Pity to see the clan of swindlers coming to aid each other.. .

Zayan
Apr 26, 2018 03:47pm

They all are using Iqama to transfer illegal money and also use that iqama to open a bank account in UAE to inward commisions and from there they transfer money to swiss accounts. Or else there is no need to have an iqama, the reaosn to have it because they cany open a bank account in uae or qatar without valid iqama ( work visa). These guys making comon people fool from many years.

Pro Pakistani
Apr 26, 2018 03:47pm

Don't play on social media now, face the reality! Whatever you were enjoying without accountability has been brought under accountability to save Pakistan from the corrupt practices.

Umar Makhdumi
Apr 26, 2018 03:47pm

Fully agree with Maryam.

Jibran Raza
Apr 26, 2018 03:49pm

PML-N days now over. Isaaq Dar next >>> Well done IHC

iffi
Apr 26, 2018 03:50pm

Excellent verdict & judges should make sure he returns all salary & benefits taken during his illegal stint as MNA & minister ....

Concerned 1
Apr 26, 2018 03:50pm

U mean Iqama is accountability?? It’s a joke

Delta
Apr 26, 2018 03:52pm

Mark your own words in nonexistent font for later producing fake court documents.

Aftab Ahmed
Apr 26, 2018 03:56pm

She is not worth in news

MRm
Apr 26, 2018 03:56pm

Two gone 5 to go.

Sohaila
Apr 26, 2018 03:57pm

Dear Marium, people will not voters for shadows. Living with shadows for rest of your life is your destiny.

Rana Iqbal
Apr 26, 2018 03:57pm

Fruad gang is being exposed one by one. Hope that nation will finally get rid of these gangsters.

MM
Apr 26, 2018 03:57pm

Next turn is of PM Abbassi.

Concerned 1
Apr 26, 2018 03:58pm

All in the name of political victimization it has nothing to do with accountability

M Rafique
Apr 26, 2018 04:02pm

@haider shaikh : she knows it very well, but is in same wagon and has to defend

khan
Apr 26, 2018 04:04pm

surely its a fixed match

Mak
Apr 26, 2018 04:06pm

Your turn will be next ! Don’t worry

Shahid
Apr 26, 2018 04:08pm

It would be interesting to know how Ch. Nisar reads this big news.

Saif
Apr 26, 2018 04:09pm

Does she speak or write English that cool???

BhaRAT
Apr 26, 2018 04:10pm

This woman is constantly trying to steal some limelight

Mirza
Apr 26, 2018 04:10pm

Bibi Asif is disqualified on the same grounds as your father. You should praise consistency of the judgement, same crime and same punishment.

Mirza
Apr 26, 2018 04:12pm

@haider shaikh She is illiterate like her father and the whole of PML N.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 26, 2018 04:12pm

Enough! If Imran does fraud when he comes into power, I will be happy to see go, there are many gems in PTI don't worry PTI is not a family party like Nawaz Mafia. Enjoy the banned 4 life decision of the courts for another mega looter after Nawaz himself. What a day! Thank you Almighty!

Zahid
Apr 26, 2018 04:20pm

The Sharif family will risk anything to cover up the missing money trail leading up to purchase of their London properties.What else should they propagate and capitalize on? Muslim league continues to remain in power but to NS "If not me, don't care who"!

TARIQ
Apr 26, 2018 04:20pm

Well done IHC, All the public office holders must be screened for holding resident permits of other countries along with holders of the duel nationality and should be thrown out.

PakiForum
Apr 26, 2018 04:25pm

You are next Mariam

SkyHawk
Apr 26, 2018 04:28pm

Now Maryam will come out to support her corrupt mafia fellows and again commit contempt of court. This Nawaz-league mafia don't want to understand that their corruption and frauds will not go unpunished. Pakistan is not your personal property where you can do whatever you want and get away with corruptoion and frauds. Our NAB and judiciary are watching every politician and will do their best to save our country our motherland Pakistan with the full support of Pakistani nation. We the nation knows your Calibri font forgery, lies and deceptions about your London property too and hope you will also get punished the same way sooner or later.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 26, 2018 04:31pm

I disagree with Mariam Safder. Justice prevailed and now Khuwaja Asif must return all the perks and privileges he has taken since 2013.

Iftikhar Husain
Apr 26, 2018 04:39pm

Law is for everyone in Pakistan no point in objecting the verdict.

Jaffer Jan
Apr 26, 2018 04:44pm

Apparently Ms M. Nawaz has no say in this matter as she too stands at verge of being convicted in her Avenfield apartment case and other cases related to Panama leaks. It is therefore, wise for her to keep quiet and mind her own business. By her indulgence it shows that she is a part of cover up for corruptions.

Zaidi
Apr 26, 2018 04:50pm

Even an illiterate person can understand that this is the correct judgment. How come a MNA, Minister or Govt servant take another job that too in another country. What a shameful day for the our rotten politics.

