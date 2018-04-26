Maryam lashes out at court for disqualifying Khawaja Asif in 'fixed match'
Maryam Nawaz on Thursday criticised the court's decision against Khawaja Asif, saying that the PML-N lawmaker has been disqualified in a “fixed match”.
She was commenting on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to disqualify Asif as a member of the parliament.
Maryam took to Twitter soon after the announcement of the decision, saying: “Those who could not be defeated while playing fairly have been ousted after fixing the match.”
“Mark my words, people will vote even the shadow of Khawaja Asif” in the upcoming election, she said.
Maryam also changed her profile picture to honour the veteran politician, who held one of the most important portfolios of power, foreign affairs and defence, during the tenure of the incumbent PML-N government.
Earlier in the day, a three-member IHC bench, led by Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, announced the verdict after deciding the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist Usman Dar.
PTI supporters started chanting "Go Nawaz Go" slogans outside the court soon after the verdict was announced.
Asif, while talking to Geo's Hamid Mir, said that he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "I never concealed my iqama," he told the anchor.
'What goes around, comes around'
PTI termed the decision an outcome of the "indecent behaviour" observed by Asif during parliamentary proceedings. The party recalled the instances when the disqualified lawmaker hurled inappropriate remarks at PTI chief Imran Khan and party leader Shireen Mazari.
PTI chief also hailed the decision, claiming Asif was guilty of "using iqama to shield corruption and indulge in money laundering as well as brazen conflict of interest".
Commenting on the decision, journalist Mazhar Abbas termed it a big loss to PML-N, saying Asif was "among the most prominent leaders of the party".
"He is also the most trustworthy friend of Nawaz Sharif," Abbas said, adding that the PML-N was itself responsible for not giving due importance to the parliamentary process. "They did not bother to legislate on issues like iqama."
Comments (44)
People are becoming wiser, you have looted the nation for so long and people will not allow you to do this any longer. Wherever you will go, you will hear cries of thieves and looters. You will not be able to live happily.
People are not slaves, they will no longer serve you.
Game, set and Match. It's over N league Adiala and only Adiala waiting for u people. People will spit over your Shadow.
Bibiji look after your own problems, you may end up in jail for the rest of your life.
Great day for Pakistan. Another crook has faced a rightful end. Now they'll think a 1000 times before lying & evading taxes.
All convicted people say that they are innocent and court made a wrong decision - Mrs Safdar is shredding crocodile's tears to gain public sympathies and divert attention from real corruption cases! Disqualification decisions for both NS and KA were made according to law and evidence presented, so such people should be ashamed and rejected forever.
This lady doesnt know the ABC of law. At least someone should tell her stealing and hiding assets is a criminal offence.
We still feel, it's a very light decision, he must have asked to return all the money khawaja Asif and NS has drawn from Government of Pakistan and sent immediately in prison for 10 years, but judges know much better than us the people.
PTI spent 5 years in filing petition against Kh Asig rather than knocking him down in elections.
Go nawaz go
Joseph Stalin once said that it is enough for people to know that there was an election. Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count votes decide everything.
no doubt he is corrupt, but unfortunately what may now happen is his party gets the sympathy vote. So for once she might be right.
in a normal job contract you are not allowed to have another job contract in place! they are running a country and have work permits of another country? these whole work permits are not work related of for second job, these are set up to conceal ill gotten wealth and kickbacks. As a resident of UAE, you open UAE other offshore accounts and Pakistan authorities can not ask for information about it as client is resident of UAE not Pakistan resident.
These Iqama are not work but to conceal wealth and money laundering.
Maryam should save such outbursts when she gets her own verdict. Pity to see the clan of swindlers coming to aid each other.. .
They all are using Iqama to transfer illegal money and also use that iqama to open a bank account in UAE to inward commisions and from there they transfer money to swiss accounts. Or else there is no need to have an iqama, the reaosn to have it because they cany open a bank account in uae or qatar without valid iqama ( work visa). These guys making comon people fool from many years.
Don't play on social media now, face the reality! Whatever you were enjoying without accountability has been brought under accountability to save Pakistan from the corrupt practices.
Fully agree with Maryam.
PML-N days now over. Isaaq Dar next >>> Well done IHC
Excellent verdict & judges should make sure he returns all salary & benefits taken during his illegal stint as MNA & minister ....
U mean Iqama is accountability?? It’s a joke
Mark your own words in nonexistent font for later producing fake court documents.
She is not worth in news
Two gone 5 to go.
Dear Marium, people will not voters for shadows. Living with shadows for rest of your life is your destiny.
Fruad gang is being exposed one by one. Hope that nation will finally get rid of these gangsters.
Next turn is of PM Abbassi.
All in the name of political victimization it has nothing to do with accountability
@haider shaikh : she knows it very well, but is in same wagon and has to defend
surely its a fixed match
Your turn will be next ! Don’t worry
It would be interesting to know how Ch. Nisar reads this big news.
Does she speak or write English that cool???
This woman is constantly trying to steal some limelight
Bibi Asif is disqualified on the same grounds as your father. You should praise consistency of the judgement, same crime and same punishment.
@haider shaikh She is illiterate like her father and the whole of PML N.
Enough! If Imran does fraud when he comes into power, I will be happy to see go, there are many gems in PTI don't worry PTI is not a family party like Nawaz Mafia. Enjoy the banned 4 life decision of the courts for another mega looter after Nawaz himself. What a day! Thank you Almighty!
The Sharif family will risk anything to cover up the missing money trail leading up to purchase of their London properties.What else should they propagate and capitalize on? Muslim league continues to remain in power but to NS "If not me, don't care who"!
Well done IHC, All the public office holders must be screened for holding resident permits of other countries along with holders of the duel nationality and should be thrown out.
You are next Mariam
Now Maryam will come out to support her corrupt mafia fellows and again commit contempt of court. This Nawaz-league mafia don't want to understand that their corruption and frauds will not go unpunished. Pakistan is not your personal property where you can do whatever you want and get away with corruptoion and frauds. Our NAB and judiciary are watching every politician and will do their best to save our country our motherland Pakistan with the full support of Pakistani nation. We the nation knows your Calibri font forgery, lies and deceptions about your London property too and hope you will also get punished the same way sooner or later.
I disagree with Mariam Safder. Justice prevailed and now Khuwaja Asif must return all the perks and privileges he has taken since 2013.
Law is for everyone in Pakistan no point in objecting the verdict.
Apparently Ms M. Nawaz has no say in this matter as she too stands at verge of being convicted in her Avenfield apartment case and other cases related to Panama leaks. It is therefore, wise for her to keep quiet and mind her own business. By her indulgence it shows that she is a part of cover up for corruptions.
Even an illiterate person can understand that this is the correct judgment. How come a MNA, Minister or Govt servant take another job that too in another country. What a shameful day for the our rotten politics.