Khawaja Asif disqualified under Article 62(1)(f), rules IHC 'with a heavy heart'

Dawn.com | Mohammad ImranUpdated April 26, 2018

A three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disqualified Khawaja Asif as a member of the parliament under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976.

  • PTI's Usman Dar files petition against Asif in 2017
  • Says Asif did not declare his job in UAE, salary in the 2013 nomination papers
  • Asif contends before court that he declared AED50,000 as foreign income in papers
  • IHC reserves verdict in the case on April 10
  • On April 13, SC rules disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) is for life

"We declare that the Respondent [Asif] was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976," reads the judgment.

Read: Disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) is for life, SC rules in historic verdict

"The Registrar of this Court is directed to send certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the Respondent as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan for information," it adds.

Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case. Likewise, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on Dec 15 last year by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.

'Judgement written with a heavy heart'

The judgement was announced by a three-member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

It is not clear if Asif would have to step down from his post as foreign minister following the denotification from ECP.

Key excerpts from verdict

  • Asif, a law graduate, fully understood the implications of making a false or evasive declaration
  • Employment was essentially one of the main occupations of the respondent when he had executed the nomination paper
  • Asif was admittedly paid salary per month by the UAE company
  • In column 8 of the nomination paper, only 'Business' was declared as an occupation [by Asif]
  • A vague and obscure figure of Rs.6.820 million was shown in the statement of assets, liabilities as foreign remittances
  • Asif's [emplacement] status continues till date despite holding the portfolio of Foreign Minister of Pakistan

While concluding the judgement, the bench observed that "it is not a pleasant duty for any court to be called upon to examine and exercise powers of judicial review which may lead to an elected representative being disqualified as Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)".

The judgement observed that it would have been appropriate if the political party to which the petitioner belongs, the PTI, had raised the issue at hand in the parliament before invoking the jurisdiction of the court.

"We have handed down this judgment with a heavy heart not only because a seasoned and accomplished political figure stands disqualified but more so because the dreams and aspirations of 342,125 registered voters have suffered a setback."

Asif, while talking to Geo's Hamid Mir, said that he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "I never concealed my iqama," he told the anchor.

PTI's 'victory'

Petitioner Usman Dar of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who lost elections to Asif in 2013, had filed the petition last year, seeking Asif's disqualification for holding a UAE iqama (visa).

Calling Asif an underworld don, he give the credit of this "success" to PTI chief Imran Khan. He also thanked Jahangir Tareen — PTI leader who was also disqualified under the same Article (62)(f) last year.

Supporters of the PTI started chanting slogans of "Go Nawaz Go" outside the court after the verdict was announced in a packed courtroom.

PTI leader and petitioner Usman Dar (in black) is seen at the court. — DawnNewsTV
The petition filed by Usman Dar had said that Asif was entitled to draw a salary which was his receivable asset; however, since he did not declare it in the nomination paper while contesting the 2013 general elections from NA-110, he is not eligible to hold the National Assembly seat.

The petition pointed out that the iqama of Asif was renewed on June 29, 2017 and was valid till June 28, 2019, which established that in spite of being a federal minister, Asif “intends to surreptitiously and secretly continue with his full-time employment with IMECL in violation of his oath of office under the Constitution”.

'Iqama was not concealed'

In his reply, Asif contended before the court that the petitioner had concealed from the court that the issue related to iqama had not only been adjudicated by the Election Tribunal but the Supreme Court decided this case in his (Asif) favour.

It said that the petitioner has relied upon all those documents which Asif had already submitted to the returning officer at the time of filing of nomination papers in 2013. It further said that the petitioner had approached the high court by concealing material facts and his conduct and motive are based on mala fides.

According to his reply, till the tax year 2011-2012, Asif received AED50,000 and declared it as foreign income in the nomination papers.

Last year, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the prime minister in the Panama Papers case after a five-member SC bench concluded that he had been 'dishonest' by not declaring his receivable salary as the chairman of the board of Capital FZE in his nomination papers for the 2013 election.

Leading up to the verdict, Sharif's counsel — Khawaja Harris — had conceded before the court that Hassan Nawaz, the prime minister's younger son, was the owner of Capital FZE and Sharif its chairman.

The purpose of the arrangement, explained the counsel, was solely to secure an iqama which would allow the prime minister easy access to the Gulf state "in his years in exile".

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Zuin
Apr 26, 2018 01:41pm

He should be disqualified just for the FATF tweet

Copper
Apr 26, 2018 01:50pm

A civil servant cannot do two jobs, and here the minister is also employee of a company in another country. Wow!!

Faisal Wahab
Apr 26, 2018 01:51pm

Shame on Asif, being a federal Minister is not enough for these thugs!!!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 26, 2018 01:52pm

Let's declare all Aqama holders disqualified from holding any government office or jobs - no matter who they are and what is their political and social status in society! Our constitution clearly states that any person in government cannot hold two jobs simultaneously, and receive salaries and, any individual not biding this does not reserve to be in government.

Truth Seeker
Apr 26, 2018 01:54pm

Let’s hope judgement is based on law and spirit of constitution. So that no one can do politics on outcome.

Aaqib
Apr 26, 2018 01:54pm

Now this is getting Interesting !!

Khan
Apr 26, 2018 02:02pm

The whole bunch of PMLN must be disqualified

ah
Apr 26, 2018 02:26pm

this could be the wicket,, IK was talking about,,, he could have prior info..

riaz ahmed
Apr 26, 2018 02:42pm

Excellent verdict. All the corrupt, looters, deceivers disguised in politicians must be banned to participate in politics.

FUNAWAZ
Apr 26, 2018 02:43pm

Go Nawaz Go

AAK
Apr 26, 2018 02:43pm

Good news hope all corrupts to disqualify and jailed soon including Aqama Master EX-PM.

Asif
Apr 26, 2018 02:43pm

Apex courts are doing great job. Thank you judges you are the only hope for people of Pakistan.

Bellakhauf
Apr 26, 2018 02:44pm

Its a shame, people have key posts also working in foreign countries.

Rana Ahmad Ali
Apr 26, 2018 02:44pm

Thanks for the coolest decision against him.

Rana Iqbal
Apr 26, 2018 02:45pm

Another fraud proved after enjoying full term of illegal membership of parliament. This is the group calling for respect to vote. Court should also recover all dues and salaries drawn by this illegal minister.

Mr.T atti
Apr 26, 2018 02:45pm

Second time I am so proud of my courts, for showing them there real face.

ZAK
Apr 26, 2018 02:46pm

If courts work like this whole PMLN will be disqualified and eliminated forever.

Desi Dimag
Apr 26, 2018 02:47pm

No problems, he made money and visited around the world on taxpayer's money.

yawar
Apr 26, 2018 02:47pm

As expected. Very well.

Mohsin Nasir
Apr 26, 2018 02:47pm

This process of accountability should not stop. Great news .

sabeeh ahmad
Apr 26, 2018 02:47pm

i am happy!!! :)

Rehan Saleem
Apr 26, 2018 02:48pm

Beginning of end of corrupt mafia. Bravo.

Saif
Apr 26, 2018 02:49pm

Congratulations to the whole nation

ah
Apr 26, 2018 02:49pm

this was the wicket Imran was talking about. How come he knew about it in advance?? big question mark on credibility of the judicial process...

Mark Dawson
Apr 26, 2018 02:49pm

Good verdict, throw all these crooks out. Enough is enough.

Parvez
Apr 26, 2018 02:49pm

The seriousness of a minister or head of government holding an ' akama ' ( work permit of another country ) can not be downplayed. Correct decision by the court ....although one that took too long to come.

vorshal
Apr 26, 2018 02:50pm

Simply put, his rightful place!

Shah G
Apr 26, 2018 02:50pm

A great decision for the correction/implementation of rule of law.

Siraj syed from usa
Apr 26, 2018 02:51pm

PML N wickets have started falling. NOW waiting anxiously waiting for the Narrowal wicket.

Suleman
Apr 26, 2018 02:51pm

Can you imagine an Indian minister holding an Iqama? In Pakistan PM, and other ministers have been holding Iqama and have been getting away with him. It is heartening to see the judiciary cleaning up the Pakistani politics. All power to the judiciary.

J Ahsan
Apr 26, 2018 02:53pm

Progressive Pakistan finally. No one can stop now

abdul karim
Apr 26, 2018 02:53pm

Good riddance!

Khuram Nisar
Apr 26, 2018 02:53pm

I understand that PMLN is playing cry baby but it is very healthy for democracy to clean up the mess and bring new faces. Recently, one australian minister resigned as she was born canadian and law effective just before her date of birth gave her canadian citizen even though she never claimed it.

Daud
Apr 26, 2018 02:56pm

Finally, justice's Waar on Dar.

Ahmar
Apr 26, 2018 02:56pm

Positive verdict and a warning to all Pakistani politicians that enough is enough. No more betrayal with Pakistan.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 26, 2018 02:57pm

Good decision and ridden of dishonest politicians including those holding 'Aqama' for personal use. An example is now set for disgraceful mafia and will deter others - well done judges, Justice prevailed!

haider shaikh
Apr 26, 2018 02:58pm

Three down more to go

ajr
Apr 26, 2018 02:59pm

shocking

Ob
Apr 26, 2018 03:02pm

Absoutlely the right judgement. It is extremely disrespective of the vote and the voter that a MNA holds a working visa for another country while seeking to represent Pakistanis.

The argument presented with regards ease of travel is not valid. Our elected representatives must feel and suffer what the average Pakistani has to suffer.....

Nadir Baloach
Apr 26, 2018 03:02pm

I don't agree.

haris
Apr 26, 2018 03:03pm

Another wicket down.

SkyHawk
Apr 26, 2018 03:03pm

Khuwaja Asif should have.bee disqualified for life plus he is not entitled to hold the government office as foreign minister anymore. This Nawaz-league corruption Mafia is the reason Pakistan is not moving forward on the road to development. Thanks IHC for this correct verdict.

Ayubjj
Apr 26, 2018 03:04pm

Good decision but late. He should be asked to refund all the financial benefits which he received during his stint as a foreign minister.

Khan
Apr 26, 2018 03:06pm

What goes around comes around !!! Job well done by the judiciary......

Sid
Apr 26, 2018 03:07pm

Excellent decision - there was a massive conflict of interest with Mr Asif acting as foreign minister and an employee...

Tariq
Apr 26, 2018 03:08pm

@Nadir Baloach Who cares whether you agree or not!

Jaan-Bhittani
Apr 26, 2018 03:08pm

K. Asif was a brave FM... He should be respected.

viney mehra
Apr 26, 2018 03:09pm

Is History going to repeat itself .

Tauqeer
Apr 26, 2018 03:11pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani 90% of Parliamentarians have UAE Aqamah. Most people take UAE Aqamah for ease of travel as it’s ohherwise difficult to obtain visas on the green passport. Asif Zardari and Bilawal also have UAE Aqamah and Pervez Musharraf is also living in Dubai under an Aqamah. Obtaining an Aqamah requires declaring a salary whether or not you actually receive it. This is a frivolous excuse to disqualify politicians.

Shahid
Apr 26, 2018 03:16pm

He has enjoyed prestigious dual minities, salaries, privileges since his unlawful election to become MNA almost 5 years ago. Does this verdict mean he has to return those national assets?

Mansoor
Apr 26, 2018 03:25pm

All other public office holders with work permit of another country should step down voluntarily and not wait for the law to take its own course.

Majid
Apr 26, 2018 03:26pm

Well! ....If you cant get the to the parliament with votes then go by hook or by crook.

Tauqeer
Apr 26, 2018 03:27pm

@Ayubjj Yes in the same way as IK should return his salaries and benefits for all the NA sessions that he did not attend over the last 5 years. If law was to be applied across the board, any parliamentarian who remains absent from NA for 40 consecutive sessions stands disqualified.

Riaz Ahmad
Apr 26, 2018 03:30pm

For opening an account in UAE, to deposit looted and laundered money in it, you must have residency permit in UAE. For the purpose of residency, you must have an ah iqama, it is for this reasom all looter have to have an iqama to deposit laundered money, later to be transfered to accounts of hidden offshore companies very difficalt to trace unless one has some insider information.

MA
Apr 26, 2018 03:31pm

@Nadir Baloach Explain why Nadir ?

Arshad
Apr 26, 2018 03:32pm

Humiliating my country's name every second day ? Shame on you PML(N) !

Yash
Apr 26, 2018 03:32pm

Now 2 wickets down and 8 to go.

Shahid
Apr 26, 2018 03:32pm

@Tauqeer Read Constitution of Pakistan and it makes clear that this it is NOT a 'frivolous excuse to disqualify politicians ' but bars such individuals from election to become and remain law makers.

Misbah London
Apr 26, 2018 03:32pm

The plan continues...Regardless of the impact on the country or the economy. Install a humble govt.We never learn from our own history.

MA
Apr 26, 2018 03:34pm

Good decision . Zardari and Musharaf should also be disqualified as they hold Iqamas

SkyHawk
Apr 26, 2018 03:40pm

@Tauqeer : Yuu should read the whole news article first before jumping to conclusions.The real problem is hiding Aqama in nomination papers and not declaring your second source of income and doing this fraud makes you NOT Sadiq NOT Ameen, means you are dishonest and not righteous, thus Not entitled to become member of Parliament.

Rehan
Apr 26, 2018 03:41pm

We need to open our eyes. We elect looters, Betrayers of our motherland and Money launderers.

