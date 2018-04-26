Khawaja Asif disqualified under Article 62(1)(f), rules IHC 'with a heavy heart'
A three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disqualified Khawaja Asif as a member of the parliament under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976.
- PTI's Usman Dar files petition against Asif in 2017
- Says Asif did not declare his job in UAE, salary in the 2013 nomination papers
- Asif contends before court that he declared AED50,000 as foreign income in papers
- IHC reserves verdict in the case on April 10
- On April 13, SC rules disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) is for life
"We declare that the Respondent [Asif] was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976," reads the judgment.
Read: Disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) is for life, SC rules in historic verdict
"The Registrar of this Court is directed to send certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the Respondent as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan for information," it adds.
Article 62(1)(f), which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by a five-judge SC bench on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case. Likewise, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified on Dec 15 last year by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.
'Judgement written with a heavy heart'
The judgement was announced by a three-member bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.
It is not clear if Asif would have to step down from his post as foreign minister following the denotification from ECP.
Key excerpts from verdict
- Asif, a law graduate, fully understood the implications of making a false or evasive declaration
- Employment was essentially one of the main occupations of the respondent when he had executed the nomination paper
- Asif was admittedly paid salary per month by the UAE company
- In column 8 of the nomination paper, only 'Business' was declared as an occupation [by Asif]
- A vague and obscure figure of Rs.6.820 million was shown in the statement of assets, liabilities as foreign remittances
- Asif's [emplacement] status continues till date despite holding the portfolio of Foreign Minister of Pakistan
While concluding the judgement, the bench observed that "it is not a pleasant duty for any court to be called upon to examine and exercise powers of judicial review which may lead to an elected representative being disqualified as Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)".
The judgement observed that it would have been appropriate if the political party to which the petitioner belongs, the PTI, had raised the issue at hand in the parliament before invoking the jurisdiction of the court.
"We have handed down this judgment with a heavy heart not only because a seasoned and accomplished political figure stands disqualified but more so because the dreams and aspirations of 342,125 registered voters have suffered a setback."
Asif, while talking to Geo's Hamid Mir, said that he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court. "I never concealed my iqama," he told the anchor.
PTI's 'victory'
Petitioner Usman Dar of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), who lost elections to Asif in 2013, had filed the petition last year, seeking Asif's disqualification for holding a UAE iqama (visa).
Calling Asif an underworld don, he give the credit of this "success" to PTI chief Imran Khan. He also thanked Jahangir Tareen — PTI leader who was also disqualified under the same Article (62)(f) last year.
Supporters of the PTI started chanting slogans of "Go Nawaz Go" outside the court after the verdict was announced in a packed courtroom.
The petition filed by Usman Dar had said that Asif was entitled to draw a salary which was his receivable asset; however, since he did not declare it in the nomination paper while contesting the 2013 general elections from NA-110, he is not eligible to hold the National Assembly seat.
The petition pointed out that the iqama of Asif was renewed on June 29, 2017 and was valid till June 28, 2019, which established that in spite of being a federal minister, Asif “intends to surreptitiously and secretly continue with his full-time employment with IMECL in violation of his oath of office under the Constitution”.
'Iqama was not concealed'
In his reply, Asif contended before the court that the petitioner had concealed from the court that the issue related to iqama had not only been adjudicated by the Election Tribunal but the Supreme Court decided this case in his (Asif) favour.
It said that the petitioner has relied upon all those documents which Asif had already submitted to the returning officer at the time of filing of nomination papers in 2013. It further said that the petitioner had approached the high court by concealing material facts and his conduct and motive are based on mala fides.
According to his reply, till the tax year 2011-2012, Asif received AED50,000 and declared it as foreign income in the nomination papers.
Last year, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the prime minister in the Panama Papers case after a five-member SC bench concluded that he had been 'dishonest' by not declaring his receivable salary as the chairman of the board of Capital FZE in his nomination papers for the 2013 election.
Leading up to the verdict, Sharif's counsel — Khawaja Harris — had conceded before the court that Hassan Nawaz, the prime minister's younger son, was the owner of Capital FZE and Sharif its chairman.
The purpose of the arrangement, explained the counsel, was solely to secure an iqama which would allow the prime minister easy access to the Gulf state "in his years in exile".
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (62)
He should be disqualified just for the FATF tweet
A civil servant cannot do two jobs, and here the minister is also employee of a company in another country. Wow!!
Shame on Asif, being a federal Minister is not enough for these thugs!!!
Let's declare all Aqama holders disqualified from holding any government office or jobs - no matter who they are and what is their political and social status in society! Our constitution clearly states that any person in government cannot hold two jobs simultaneously, and receive salaries and, any individual not biding this does not reserve to be in government.
Let’s hope judgement is based on law and spirit of constitution. So that no one can do politics on outcome.
Now this is getting Interesting !!
The whole bunch of PMLN must be disqualified
this could be the wicket,, IK was talking about,,, he could have prior info..
Excellent verdict. All the corrupt, looters, deceivers disguised in politicians must be banned to participate in politics.
Go Nawaz Go
Good news hope all corrupts to disqualify and jailed soon including Aqama Master EX-PM.
Apex courts are doing great job. Thank you judges you are the only hope for people of Pakistan.
Its a shame, people have key posts also working in foreign countries.
Thanks for the coolest decision against him.
Another fraud proved after enjoying full term of illegal membership of parliament. This is the group calling for respect to vote. Court should also recover all dues and salaries drawn by this illegal minister.
Second time I am so proud of my courts, for showing them there real face.
If courts work like this whole PMLN will be disqualified and eliminated forever.
No problems, he made money and visited around the world on taxpayer's money.
As expected. Very well.
This process of accountability should not stop. Great news .
i am happy!!! :)
Beginning of end of corrupt mafia. Bravo.
Congratulations to the whole nation
this was the wicket Imran was talking about. How come he knew about it in advance?? big question mark on credibility of the judicial process...
Good verdict, throw all these crooks out. Enough is enough.
The seriousness of a minister or head of government holding an ' akama ' ( work permit of another country ) can not be downplayed. Correct decision by the court ....although one that took too long to come.
Simply put, his rightful place!
A great decision for the correction/implementation of rule of law.
PML N wickets have started falling. NOW waiting anxiously waiting for the Narrowal wicket.
Can you imagine an Indian minister holding an Iqama? In Pakistan PM, and other ministers have been holding Iqama and have been getting away with him. It is heartening to see the judiciary cleaning up the Pakistani politics. All power to the judiciary.
Progressive Pakistan finally. No one can stop now
Good riddance!
I understand that PMLN is playing cry baby but it is very healthy for democracy to clean up the mess and bring new faces. Recently, one australian minister resigned as she was born canadian and law effective just before her date of birth gave her canadian citizen even though she never claimed it.
Finally, justice's Waar on Dar.
Positive verdict and a warning to all Pakistani politicians that enough is enough. No more betrayal with Pakistan.
Good decision and ridden of dishonest politicians including those holding 'Aqama' for personal use. An example is now set for disgraceful mafia and will deter others - well done judges, Justice prevailed!
Three down more to go
shocking
Absoutlely the right judgement. It is extremely disrespective of the vote and the voter that a MNA holds a working visa for another country while seeking to represent Pakistanis.
The argument presented with regards ease of travel is not valid. Our elected representatives must feel and suffer what the average Pakistani has to suffer.....
I don't agree.
Another wicket down.
Khuwaja Asif should have.bee disqualified for life plus he is not entitled to hold the government office as foreign minister anymore. This Nawaz-league corruption Mafia is the reason Pakistan is not moving forward on the road to development. Thanks IHC for this correct verdict.
Good decision but late. He should be asked to refund all the financial benefits which he received during his stint as a foreign minister.
What goes around comes around !!! Job well done by the judiciary......
Excellent decision - there was a massive conflict of interest with Mr Asif acting as foreign minister and an employee...
@Nadir Baloach Who cares whether you agree or not!
K. Asif was a brave FM... He should be respected.
Is History going to repeat itself .
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani 90% of Parliamentarians have UAE Aqamah. Most people take UAE Aqamah for ease of travel as it’s ohherwise difficult to obtain visas on the green passport. Asif Zardari and Bilawal also have UAE Aqamah and Pervez Musharraf is also living in Dubai under an Aqamah. Obtaining an Aqamah requires declaring a salary whether or not you actually receive it. This is a frivolous excuse to disqualify politicians.
He has enjoyed prestigious dual minities, salaries, privileges since his unlawful election to become MNA almost 5 years ago. Does this verdict mean he has to return those national assets?
All other public office holders with work permit of another country should step down voluntarily and not wait for the law to take its own course.
Well! ....If you cant get the to the parliament with votes then go by hook or by crook.
@Ayubjj Yes in the same way as IK should return his salaries and benefits for all the NA sessions that he did not attend over the last 5 years. If law was to be applied across the board, any parliamentarian who remains absent from NA for 40 consecutive sessions stands disqualified.
For opening an account in UAE, to deposit looted and laundered money in it, you must have residency permit in UAE. For the purpose of residency, you must have an ah iqama, it is for this reasom all looter have to have an iqama to deposit laundered money, later to be transfered to accounts of hidden offshore companies very difficalt to trace unless one has some insider information.
@Nadir Baloach Explain why Nadir ?
Humiliating my country's name every second day ? Shame on you PML(N) !
Now 2 wickets down and 8 to go.
@Tauqeer Read Constitution of Pakistan and it makes clear that this it is NOT a 'frivolous excuse to disqualify politicians ' but bars such individuals from election to become and remain law makers.
The plan continues...Regardless of the impact on the country or the economy. Install a humble govt.We never learn from our own history.
Good decision . Zardari and Musharaf should also be disqualified as they hold Iqamas
@Tauqeer : Yuu should read the whole news article first before jumping to conclusions.The real problem is hiding Aqama in nomination papers and not declaring your second source of income and doing this fraud makes you NOT Sadiq NOT Ameen, means you are dishonest and not righteous, thus Not entitled to become member of Parliament.
We need to open our eyes. We elect looters, Betrayers of our motherland and Money launderers.