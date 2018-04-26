DAWN.COM

Ahsan Iqbal criticises Justice Saqib Nisar for levelling 'baseless' allegations

Dawn.comApril 26, 2018

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday criticised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for allegedly levelling baseless allegation against him.

Earlier this week, the chief justice had suspended Prof Uzma Qureshi, the vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). Justice Nisar also said that he had full knowledge about the role of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in her appointment.

Prof Qureshi, however, kept saying that her appointment had been made without any political consideration or pressure.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Iqbal argued that the chief justice had “no right to name-calling people”. “You [Justice Nisar] must issue me a charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me. But enough is enough," Iqbal challenged.

"The chief justice can sit on the bench [and raise allegations]... Ahsan Iqbal has appointed a vice chancellor on someone's patronage... Mr Chief Justice have a heart. If you can feel disrespected, we too, have feelings and respect,” he said.

During the hearing, when asked about her relation with the interior minister, Prof Qureshi had said that Iqbal was the student of her father. “Attempts have been made to malign me,” she maintained.

CJP Nisar had observed that the court could not tolerate any appointment made without transparency.

A two-judge bench headed by the chief justice was hearing a suo motu case about the appointment of vice-chancellors at the public universities.

