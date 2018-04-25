DAWN.COM

1.75m tourists visited Pakistan in 2017, says PTDC

APPUpdated April 25, 2018

Following an improvement in the security situation, tourism in Pakistan has increased by 300per cent over the past few years, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the report, 1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017 alone. Statistics from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) show that 30pc travellers were domestic.

Also read: Reviving Pakistan’s tourism

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), last year, revenue from tourism contributed around $19.4 billion to Pakistan's economy and made up 6.9pc of gross domestic product. The WTTC expects that amount to rise to $36.1 billion within a decade.

Apart from an increase in annual tourism, there has been a significant increase in business travelling around the country as well.

Explore: 16 Pakistani tourist spots you must visit in 2016

A lot of credit for the rapid increase in tourism and travelling goes to publicity of different tourist spots through the internet.

The government has been making efforts to promote tourism and make PTDC a financially viable organisation, Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor told APP.

He said that PTDC and the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the sponsorship of the tourism department's publicity material including banners, website, seminars, and conferences.

Products and services of PTDC will also be promoted through social media.

Recently, PTDC has also launched a Pakistan Tourism Friends Club, in which members of the club will get exclusive 20pc discount on PTDC facilities.

andy
Apr 25, 2018 04:10pm

Local tourism is increasing and people in Gilgit Baltistan earn it, after all this suffering! But sorry to say: Where are this 1,75 foreign Tourist you are talking about? Most of this 1,75 million tourists are Pakistan people with an foreign passport, who are come back for a short visit. That more and more educated people from Pakistan are going abroad for ever, should be alarming. Not in Pakistan: here you are still celebrating fake figures. Yes of course not the most people - only the responsible people... People in Pakistan would earn 20 million Tourists - no doubt. But for this a lot of changes are necassary.

Aamir Amjad
Apr 25, 2018 04:14pm

Usd 19.6 billion...what is the source if these numbers...impossible

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 25, 2018 04:29pm

Welcome to the land of six seasons, home of seven out of 10 highest peaks in the world, a place having the best global cuisine and a great country with the top hospitable 225 million people, who love all international visitors to their homeland except the two "Is" (Israelis and Indians).

Dil Say Pakistan
Apr 25, 2018 04:31pm

More than publicity you need to work on providing good facilities.

Hasan
Apr 25, 2018 04:32pm

No they did not!! You count overseas Pakistanis as tourists too. Shame on you

