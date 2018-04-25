DAWN.COM

Ex-TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan to remain in custody, PHC orders

SirajuddinApril 25, 2018

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday, wrapping up a petition submitted by the father of an Army Public School (APS) attack victim, ordered that former Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan remain imprisoned while he is undergoing trial.

In the petition, the victim's father had asked the court to ensure that Ehsan is not pardoned as he had claimed responsibility for the 2014 attack on Peshawar's APS in which at least 144 people, mostly children, were killed.

Ehsan, a TTP spokesperson until 2014, joined the splinter group JuA following a split in the TTP. The army in April 2017 announced his surrender to security forces and released a 'confession video' of Ehsan in which he claimed that terrorist organisations were being "used" by India and Afghanistan.

Fazal Khan, the father of another APS victim, had petitioned the PHC in 2017 against Ehsan's release as he believed the government intended to give clemency to the ex-militant who is reportedly in the custody of security agencies. Subsequently, the PHC in December last year barred the government from releasing Ehsan.

A two-judge bench comprising justices Qaisar Rashid and Ikramullah Khan today stated that if Ehsan had taken responsibility for the TTP-claimed APS attack, "the parents of the victims ─ and not the state ─ hold the right to pardon him".

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Musaratullah Khan assured the court that the government does not plan to release Ehsan anyway as he is already undergoing an inquiry.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 25, 2018 02:33pm

RIP my beautiful souls be it APS or my Police officers and Soldiers who he killed so merciless.

I love peace and harmony. Will promote that in every case, but no forgiveness for this Monster. Send him straight to gallows. No Mercy!

Farhan
Apr 25, 2018 02:37pm

This is becoming a farce. His trial should be public and he should be given exemplary punishment. This whole cloak and dagger dance is tiring and it has only yielded returns in the form of Taliban, TTP and other militant networks.

SR
Apr 25, 2018 03:02pm

Where currently he is? In prison or any rest house

