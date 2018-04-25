DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Govt to present full-year budget,’ says minister

Kalbe AliUpdated April 25, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to present a full-year budget despite calls for a short-term budget from the opposition parties, State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Mr Afzal said the demand for a four-month budget was unprecedented and unwarranted and described it as ‘a mere political stunt’.

Special report: What to watch out for in the 2018-19 budget

“Under such circumstances it is a practice the world over that incoming governments follow the budget prepared by the outgoing government,” he said.

Mr Afzal said that the government plans to bring and approve the ‘amnesty scheme’ launched recently through the Finance Bill despite the opposition to it.

“Those opposing it have the right to express their point of view but we will bring it with the budget,” he said, adding that budget approval is not required from the Senate.

The new Senate standing committee held its first meeting under the chair of Senator Farooq Naek. It was attended by fresh members of the upper house including Senator Musadik Malik, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Muhammad Akram of National Party, Senator Khanzada Khan of PPP and independent Senator Aurangzeb Khan.

The amendments to four laws – Voluntary Declaration Domestic Assets Bill, 2018; Foreign Assets (Declaration and Repatriation) Bill, 2018; Income Tax Ordinance, 2001; and Protection of Economic Reforms Act, 1992 – were discussed in the meeting.

The amendments to these laws related to the amnesty scheme were been turned down by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance by a majority vote the other day, while massive amendments were recommended to the said laws at the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday.

The committee witnessed a heated debate between Senator Mohsin Aziz of PTI who strongly opposed the amnesty scheme and faced standoff from Senators Musadik Malik and Ayesha Raza.

However, former chairman of the committee and deputy chairman of the upper house Senator Saleem Mandviwalla helped resolve the argument.

The committee, with a majority vote, approved several amendments in the proposed amnesty scheme.

Senator Mandviwalla had serious reservations over the amendments in Protection of Economic Reforms Act (PERA),1992 on the grounds that this law was never part of the money bill.

However, after extensive discussions, Senator Mandviwalla agreed to the point of view of the Ministry of Finance.

The amendment in PERA, 1992 prohibits depositing cash in foreign currency accounts by a non-filer.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2018

BUDGET1819
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Facing a hybrid war

Facing a hybrid war

Instead of addressing the root causes, we often tend to raise the bogey of a ‘foreign hand’.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 25, 2018

CJP’s remarks

The possibility of lifetime jail sentences for contempt of court was alluded to by the highest court.
April 25, 2018

Protecting personal data

ON Monday, ride-hailing company Careem, which has been operating in Pakistan since 2015, announced a massive ...
April 25, 2018

Organ donation

LAST week saw a welcome focus on promoting deceased, or cadaveric, organ donation that, by meeting the need of...
April 24, 2018

JI chief’s allegations

THE latest revelations have come from somewhat unexpected quarters, but the details are in line with what has been...
April 24, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE a number of violent militias and terrorist groups have been active in Afghanistan, the militant Islamic State...
April 24, 2018

Migrant smuggling

DESPITE attempts to check people smuggling, the FIA has failed to stop criminal networks from facilitating and...