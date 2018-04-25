Progressive Youth Alliance says four of its activists ‘picked up’ in Karachi

KARACHI: The Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA) on Tuesday accused law-enforcement agencies of picking up its four activists for supporting the campaign launched by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) in recent multiple demonstrations.

In statements on social media websites, the organisation accused law-enforcement agencies of detaining its workers, claiming that the number of its ‘missing’ activists had now risen to nine.

“Four more comrades were arrested today [Tuesday] while protesting at Karachi Press Club for the release of 5 [already] abducted comrades by Pakistani security forces,” said a post shared by the organisation on its Facebook page, identifying the latest ‘missing’ persons as Yasir Irshad, Faras Raj, Shay Razai and Jalal Jan.

The PYA has announced countrywide protest demonstrations to demand release of the “abducted” activists and urged the “state institutions” to produce them before the court if they had committed any crime.

In its several posts on social media websites, the organisation had shared details of its activities supporting PTM rallies and demonstrations in different parts of the country.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2018