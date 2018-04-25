Delhi refuses to back Beijing over Belt and Road project
BEIJING: India refused to extend support to China’s ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure project at a foreign ministers’ meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday. The refusal precedes a trip to China this week by India’s prime minister.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark scheme to build infrastructure to connect China to the rest of Asia and beyond, a giant reworking of its old Silk Road.
India has not signed up to the initiative as parts of one key project, the $57 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, run through Azad Kashmir.
Whether or not China will be able to win India round to the BRI will likely be a key measure of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China to meet Xi Jinping for an informal meeting on Friday and Saturday.
But Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj did not express support for Belt and Road in the communique released after foreign ministers of the China and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in Beijing.
India, along with Pakistan, joined the group last year.
All the other foreign ministers — from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — “reaffirmed support for the Belt and Road proposal”, the statement read.
It gave no further explanation.
The communique otherwise was a broad expression of unity by the ministers on issues ranging from their support for the Iran nuclear deal to the need to combat the spread of extremism.
Narendra Modi is coming to China as efforts at rapprochement gather pace following a testing year in ties between the two neighbours.
The Asian giants were locked in a 73-day military stand-off in a remote, high-altitude stretch of that boundary last year. At one point, soldiers from the two sides threw stones and punches.
The confrontation between the nuclear-armed powers in the Himalayas underscored Indian alarm at China’s expanding security and economic links in South Asia.
Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said both countries had agreed that holding a more relaxed informal meeting was a good idea.
“It can provide a comfortable atmosphere for the two countries’ leaders to have full and deep exchanges on important issues of mutual concern,” Lu said.
China believes the meeting, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, will reach important new consensus and promote the continued healthy development of ties going forward, he added.
Modi will come again to China in June for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
China will also have to tread carefully to avoid giving Pakistan cause for alarm. On Monday it reassured Pakistan that relations between the two countries were as firm as ever and would “never rust”.
Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2018
Its an interesting watch. India and China have strange love and hate relationship.
We are not interested in high rated loans for constructing roads,ports and airports.Because we have all of them.We don't want to be another country deep in debt.A smart person learns from others mistakes.#JustLeaveUs
BRI can wait.
India is out after bargaining chips but in the end China shall prevail...
Good, the chinese need to know their place.
India is again shying from ground reality, and adamant to adher to its old policy, which today is totally invalid. The Chinese have already connected Pak ,Afghanistan CAS ,Russia ,right upto England through Europe, while on South East Asia had complete most of the highways upto Myanmar even beyond. At some W.Africa many Ports are built by China in partnership, including in Sri Lanka, and Pak the famous Gwadar Port have Chinese logo. Being a natural competitor of China in trade & ego, India is frustrated to appreciate China, although it's fully impressed by the fast development of China. The policy of China will remain same to India, the door will remain open for cooperation talks for trade & peace at LAC, and China has great patience to wait and see, untill a progressive friendly minded government comes in India to sign agreement on OBOR.
India, being the second most populous country of the world, should definitely become part of one belt one road project. This will open new vistas of friendship amongst all countries of this region. Time has come to shun all animosity and think about evolving a European Union style model for all the countries of this region.
India will regret, if she does not join CPEC or BRI.