DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least 5 policemen martyred in suicide attack targeting police van in Quetta

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 24, 2018

Email


At least five policemen were martyred and seven others were injured when a suicide bomber targeted a police van on Airport Road in Quetta on Tuesday evening, military's media wing said.

Two suicide bombers also tried to attack a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in Quetta's Mian Ghundi area, however, the FC personnel killed the attackers following an exchange of fire before they could explode their suicide vests, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr Kamran, confirmed the casualties.

Police and FC personnel rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area.

In January this year, at least seven people were killed on Quetta's Zarghoon Road when a suicide bomber rammed into a parked police truck, injuring 16 people, police said.

Quetta's security challenges

Balochistan has faced a number of security challenges in recent months, with security personnel in the province often being targeted in roadside explosions and suicide attacks.

Five people were killed and 27 others had suffered injuries in a suicide attack on a convoy of a paramilitary force in the Sariab Road area of Quetta in November last year.

In October, seven policemen belonging to the Rapid Response Group (RRG) of Balochistan Police and a passer-by were killed in a suicide blast, also in Sariab area.

Fifteen people, including eight soldiers, were martyred when a suicide bomber targeted a military truck near the Pishin bus stop in Quetta in August.

Earlier in June, 14 people ─ including seven policemen ─ lost their lives in a suicide blast that shook Shuhada Chowk in Quetta's Gulistan Road area.

Balochistan has been experiencing incidents of violence and targeted killings for over a decade. More than 1,400 incidents targeting the minority Shia and Hazara community have taken place in the province during the past 15 years.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 24, 2018 06:59pm

We need more modern technology to combat this nuisance...

Pakistani
Apr 24, 2018 07:17pm

RIP police.

nit
Apr 24, 2018 07:25pm

RIP from India.

Asif Kahsmiri
Apr 24, 2018 07:41pm

Long live Pakistan and long live our brave souls - shame on agents of destruction!

Afridi
Apr 24, 2018 07:48pm

Why not make our brethren in police combat ready ? Dear Armed forces can you help?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 24, 2018

JI chief’s allegations

THE latest revelations have come from somewhat unexpected quarters, but the details are in line with what has been...
April 24, 2018

Kabul bombing

WHILE a number of violent militias and terrorist groups have been active in Afghanistan, the militant Islamic State...
April 24, 2018

Migrant smuggling

DESPITE attempts to check people smuggling, the FIA has failed to stop criminal networks from facilitating and...
April 23, 2018

Withdrawal of police security

THE sheer scale of the problem is evident from the numbers: 12,600 policemen across the four provinces and the...
April 23, 2018

Why Commonwealth?

IN the modern international relations regime, regional blocs are key structures through which countries join forces...
April 23, 2018

A suspicious ‘burglary’

THE timing and modus operandi of the ‘burglary’ at the home of a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan consultant...