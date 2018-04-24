DAWN.COM

CJP takes notice of visually impaired lawyer's non-selection as civil judge by LHC

Haseeb BhattiUpdated April 24, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a lawyer, Yousaf Saleem, not being selected as a civil judge by Lahore High Court (LHC) allegedly over being visually impaired, according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The notice was taken on an article, titled “Blind Man’s dream to be judge gone dark” by Umar Cheema, published in The News on April 22, and DawnNewsTV's programme “Zara Hut Kay” aired on April 23.

According to the statement, the media outlets reported that Saleem, a gold medalist from University of Punjab in LLB (Honors) who topped the written examination of the Civil Judges conducted by LHC in 2017 among 6,500 candidates, was not selected in the interview on the grounds that he had a different ability, i.e. “blindness”.

Justice Nisar, according to the statement, observed that a person can hold the post of a judge even if he/she is blind, provided he/she meets all the other qualifications. "It appears that in this case his fundamental rights under Articles 9, 14 and 25 of the Constitution, the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), ratified by Pakistan in year 2011, the 3% quota under the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) Ordinance, 1981, and the jurisprudence developed by the Lahore High Court in PLD 2017 Lahore 406 and PLD 2017 Lahore 1 were not considered by the Lahore High Court," reads the statement.

The CJP has referred the matter to the LHC chief justice and the relevant committee of the high court for reconsideration of Saleem as a candidate and to give its opinion.

Comments (6)

1000 characters
FK
Apr 24, 2018 04:45pm

Will CJP call the team which decline his application and give them hard time as he is giving other.

Irfan
Apr 24, 2018 05:00pm

Good job

IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Apr 24, 2018 05:10pm

Long live Honorable CJP. You ate the only one whom people can depend upon though all those who begged for votes to be elected and once elected and get powers then they ignore the voters but pat their own favorites which is very much regretted to be honest. Who will look after the marooned masses if not CJP? Keep it up CJP and nation is with you. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Abbas kd
Apr 24, 2018 05:50pm

Wow, what an amazing human being & talented gentleman this lawyer Mr Yousaf Saleem rrally is. Dispite being visually impaired, he managed to get his law degree with gold medal & he topped the Civil Judge ecam out of 6,500 candidates. Even in highly educated Western countries there are not many visually impaired people this talented, he definitly deserve a fair chance for the judge"s position that he has applied for. Such an awesome talent Pakistan has & we must be so proud of him.

Ghulam Haider
Apr 24, 2018 05:58pm

Live long chief justice, the whole nation stand behind you

Waqar
Apr 24, 2018 06:01pm

We love you CJP!!!!

