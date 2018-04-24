DAWN.COM

ECP extends deadline for voter registration till April 30

Fahad ChaudhryApril 24, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday extended the deadline for voter registration and modification of voter lists till April 30.

The voters were earlier asked to check theirs and their family members’ vote and other relevant details to highlight any discrepancy, request corrections, or get their votes transferred from the designated place to another by today. They now have till Monday, April 30, to visit display centres and make sure that necessary changes are made.

Read: Are you a registered voter? If not, here's what you need to know before the deadline ends

The ECP had prepared preliminary electoral rolls with the names of over 104 million voters and put them on display at over 14,000 display centres across the country from March 26 for inspection by the general public.

The lists contain the names of 8.1 million new voters.

The data show 21 per cent increase in the number of voters since the last general elections in 2013. The names of about 800,000 voters have been removed from the list that was used in the 2013 general elections, according to the ECP.

SkyHawk
Apr 24, 2018 04:39pm

The ECP must take all the possible measures to hold the general elections 2018 free, fair and rigging-free. ECP must also guarantee the Pakistani nation that the pre-poll, polling-day and post-poll electoral frauds will NOT happen this time during general elections 2018 PLUS those candidates who use the state resources as instruments of electoral frauds will be given exemplary punjshments and will have to pay big fines.

