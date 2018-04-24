Deadline for voter registration ends today

ISLAMABAD: All those out of the electoral rolls have the last chance to get themselves registered as voters to be able to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections as Tuesday is the last day for voters’ registration, transfer and correction.

Find out: Are you a registered voter? If not, here's what you need to know before the deadline ends

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had prepared preliminary electoral rolls having names of 104 million voters and put them on display at over 14,000 display centres across the country from March 26 for inspection by the general public.

The voters were asked to check their and their family members’ vote and other relevant details to point out any discrepancy or correction or to get their votes transferred from one place to another.

List contains names of 8.1 million new voters

An ECP official told Dawn that all forms for any sort of corrections could either be downloaded from the ECP’s website or obtained from display centres and offices of district election commissioners.

He said that Form 15 had to be filled for vote registration and transfer, Form 16 for deletion or objection and Form 17 for correction of particulars. He said that a copy of the CNIC had to be attached with the form required to be submitted at the display centre established in a school in the applicant’s census block.

He said that information about the vote and census block could be obtained by sending CNIC number at 8300 through SMS.

The preliminary electoral rolls show the total number of voters at 104,267,581, including 59,740,095 in Punjab, 22,066,558 in Sindh, 15,075,616 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,194,311 in Balochistan, 2,460,804 in Fata and 730,197 in Islamabad.

The list contains the names of 8.1 million new voters. The data shows 21 per cent increase in the number of voters since the last general elections in 2013. The names of about 800,000 voters have been removed from the list that was used in the 2013 general elections, according to the ECP.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2018