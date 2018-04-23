Ailing Hockey hero Mansoor Ahmed seeks New Delhi's permission for heart transplant in India
Pakistan's World Cup winning field hockey goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed on Monday reached out to India for help in securing a heart transplant — despite years of breaking his rivals' “hearts on the field”.
The 49-year-old has been suffering for weeks from complications stemming from a pacemaker and stents implanted in his heart.
Ahmed has been a sporting icon in Pakistan since helping the country win the 1994 World Cup in Sydney with his penalty stroke save against the Netherlands in the final.
“I may have broken a lot of Indian hearts on the field of play by beating India in the Indira Gandhi Cup (1989) and in other events but that was sport,” Ahmed told AFP.
“Now I need a heart transplant in India and for that I need support from the Indian government.”
India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai.
Despite the strained ties, Pakistanis are eligible to apply for medical visas to India, renowned for its booming medical tourism industry.
Ahmed — who played 338 international matches, participated in three Olympics and various other high-profile events in a career spanning from 1986 to 2000 — said the visa could be a lifesaver.
“Humanity is paramount and I too would be obliged if I get a visa and other help in India” said Ahmed.
Sport has been one of the few avenues to improve relations between the arch rivals, he added.
“We have had a great rivalry and sports have helped on a number of occasions so that should continue,” said Ahmed.
India has suspended most bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan since 2008, with high-profile cricket tours bearing the brunt of the moratorium.
They have, however, continued to play each other in multinational events like the World Cup.
Comments (24)
I sincerely hope his visa application is expediously processed and he gets successful transplant and lives a healthy and happy life.
Yes, he should get Visa and free medical help without any delay. Afterall, we all are human beings and in this special case, India and Pakistan are two Brothers. As a Punjabi I feel for Pakistan too.
Pak Foreign Minister must send written request as per Indian norms. The ball is in Pak court.
Can anyone hear ? Why we can't build such facilities in our country ? I urge concern people to do it on war footing this is desparate need for our ailiting people
We know, humanity is paramount. You will get visa for sure.
Life is important. Do anything to save it
If he can afford why not help him.
My sympathies are prayers are with Mansoor Ahmed. I was in the Sydney Homebush stadium where Pakistan beat Holland to win the world cup. Actually I was sitting right behind the goal where Mansoor defended the penalty stroke. I hope he finds a donor as well.
Pakistan Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology/National Institute of Heart Diseases performs heart transplants, provided a donor is available. They have world calss facilities and well established evaluation and follow up methods available.
A field hockey hero has called for help, one who raised the country's flag high. We shall respond in his hour of need.
Come forward Pakistanis.
I hope it works out. You’ll be our honored guest. I wish you the very best.
As an Indian I want the Indian govt to grant him visa for his medical needs. I pray for your good health brother. Rab rakha.
We hope Indian government will give him visa.indo-pak blood brothers.
He was a wonderful hockey player....may he get well soon...and gets the required help from India.. Ameen! Govt should set up a post retirement plan for these national players with free medical treatment and pension too.... Seems like field hockey has died in Pakistan....i remember playing hockey in a lower middle class street in Karachi with my friends daily in the evening........i wish hockey and its players get back the glory days in Pakistan...
We as Indian wil welcome you with love.
I am sure India will grant you.
Sir you should make a tweet to shusma mam,she is lady with Big heart i am hope full you will be provided all necessary support required. Will pray to almighty for your wellness.
Dear Madam Mrs. Swaraj, please give him visa and other help immediately. Wish him quick recovery.
We can reserve the fights and hostilities for another day . You are most welcome to India.
Just apply through embassy and I will mobilise my huge friend circle to reach to our nice external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj ji via Twitter to ensure speedy visa issuance as she has done several times in the past.
Yes we are rivals and looks like we will be like this in near future.
But we are humans first.
I will also try to meet and take autograph of the hockey legend once he is in India.
Regards and wishes from across the border.
Hoping you get the visa & treatment earliest & get well soon.
Humanity for a brother nation trumps anything else, 100 saal jiyo
I wonder, nuclear power Pakistan do not have basic medical facilities for their citizens.
I am sure that numerous tweets from fellow Indians would have reached Sushma Swaraj-ji by now and the visa would be processed within a day if not hours. All Pakistani civilians are welcome to India anytime for health and quality of life facilities. The 'better-privileged' anyway have western health plans with kids and families safely ensconced in US or UK havens.
All you need is a recommendation from your Foreign Secretary...am sure he will vouch for you atleast.
You will get your medical visa man. Wish you get well soon. Only problem is why your Foreign Minister can not recommend such cases for quick approval. Just blaming India, Pakistan is closing its own door. Yes, don't think that your visa application will be rejected because India was defeated when you were playing. Sportsman spirit is highly respected in India and many Pakistani players are immensely popular in India.