SC orders provinces to devise mechanism for provision of security to VIPs

Haseeb BhattiApril 23, 2018

Days after it ordered the withdrawal of security from non-entitled persons, the Supreme Court on Monday directed all provinces to devise within a week a mechanism to determine who should be entitled to state security.

While hearing a suo motu case on the matter today, the court remarked that the action had been taken to save the state's resources. It noted that well over Rs1 billion were being spent a year on providing security to those not entitled to it.

"[However,] objections are being raised on media that people have been put under risk," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar noted, clarifying that those who need security should be provided with it.

"Provide security to Nawaz Sharif if he should have it; he is the former prime minister," Justice Nisar said, but added that the law should be taken into account while determining who is entitled to security.

"No relative of a minister should be provided official security," he warned.

He also said that the court will look into the misuse of government vehicles.

The CJP also expressed dissatisfaction with the numbers provided by the Sindh government's counsel on withdrawn personnel.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Sultan Taimuri informed the court that security personnel provided to 264 individuals had been withdrawn since the SC's earlier order, while a threat assessment committee had been formed to determine how many people had been provided security in violation of the Interior Ministry's directions.

Azmeen
Apr 23, 2018 03:33pm

Real Chief executive of Pakistan, Ch. Nisar, the CJOP.

Akeel Ahmed
Apr 23, 2018 03:40pm

CJP is absolutely correct, I persoanlly believe none should be provided security except PM, CMs and CJP Cheif Justice of provincial high courts and IGs. In UK and USA ministers are not provided security. Secretary of state dont have security in US.

NACParis
Apr 23, 2018 03:55pm

What CJ Nisar is doing should have been done by Shariff's governments both in Punjab and Pakistan instead of looting the resources. I wish the next leader of Pakistan would be an honest person of CJ nisar's caliber.

Shiib
Apr 23, 2018 04:28pm

There should be some reasonable amount of security that is being provided to ex..PM..It is unbelievable amount of protocol that is being accorded to Nawaz Sharif..Does all the other Ez Prime Ministers of Pakistan gets the similar protocol...Aa this man is getting from tax payers money.... Enough is enough...This should stop now and both father and daughter should be behind bars....For the curruption .....Amassing wealth beyond known source of income....Mr.Ex.PM....You can fool once...Twice or bay be thrice...Not always...The law is at your Door step....

