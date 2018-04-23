DAWN.COM

Punishments handed to judge, wife suspended in Tayyaba torture case

Mohammad ImranUpdated April 23, 2018

In this Jan 6, 2017, file photo, Maheen Zafar, the wife of sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali is escorted from the Supreme Court by her brother in Islamabad. ─ AP/File
A division bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended the one-year jail sentences handed to a judge and his wife in the Tayyaba torture case, which had captured the country's attention in late December 2016.

The IHC had last week sentenced additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen to one year each in prison and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs50,000 each for keeping the then 10-year-old child maid Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and threatening her of "dire consequences".

The statements of a total of 19 prosecution witnesses were recorded during the course of the proceedings, including that of Tayyaba's parents.

Following the sentencing, the court approved their bail applications against surety bonds of Rs50,000. The convicts were given seven days to appeal against the verdict.

Raja Khurram and Maheen challenged the sentences through their lawyers Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Advocate Sohail Warraich who were present in court today before a two-judge division bench comprising justices Athar Minallah and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The bench subsequently suspended the sentences and adjourned the case until the second week of May.

Suo motu notice

The case of Tayyaba, a young domestic worker at the home of ADSJ Khan and his wife Maheen, first came to light after photos of the tortured child began circulating on social media.

Read: Tayyaba was definitely tortured, says Pims head

Tayyaba was rescued from their residence with visible wounds on December 28, 2016 and a first information report was filed against her employers a day later.

Khan reached a compromise with Tayyaba's parents on Jan 2, 2017, and a day later the child was handed over to her parents. On Jan 4, however, the apex court took suo motu notice of the matter, saying: "No 'agreements' can be reached in matters concerning fundamental human rights."

The Supreme Court in a hearing on Jan 11 then observed that the role of a lawyer, Raja Zahoor Hassan, was of key interest with regards to an 'illegitimate compromise' reached between the suspects and the child’s family.

CJP Nisar had insisted there was no doubt that a criminal act had been committed in the case and directed police to investigate the preparation of the compromise deed as well as matters related to internal trafficking of child labourers.

After the police in their report had focused only on the child's abuse and the possible involvement of the suspects, the SC expressed displeasure with the investigation of the case and referred it back to the IHC for further deliberation.

VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN
Pakistan

Comments (13)

1000 characters
DesPak
Apr 23, 2018 02:23pm

2016 case!! lazy broken justice ...

ali ahmed
Apr 23, 2018 02:41pm

here we go call justice...

Ayub
Apr 23, 2018 03:04pm

Justice denied to poor and the rich and powerful given relief.

True Pakistani
Apr 23, 2018 03:06pm

2016? Wow ... fast justice system

Am
Apr 23, 2018 03:17pm

Just one year for such a huge crime.. unbelievable

Syed
Apr 23, 2018 03:19pm

So the Justice is done for the honorable Judge. Tayyaba is reborn.

jaredlee67
Apr 23, 2018 03:25pm

Rs. 50,000 is nothing nowadays. They should have been fined at least Rs 5 million with one year in jail. Common CJ, what is going on under your nose?

Khan Karim
Apr 23, 2018 03:27pm

When finally a poor and common citizen will get justice.?? It is a black dot on the name and honor of the Pakistan.

Javed Arshad
Apr 23, 2018 03:33pm

All perpetrators are destined to be accountable sooner or later , in this world or hereafter.

Rubina
Apr 23, 2018 03:46pm

Dear Pakistanis get ready to hear the same in the cases of ex-pm.This is to prepare your minds in advance.

Rubina
Apr 23, 2018 03:48pm

so it proves that status queue cannot be broken in Pakistan.

baakhlaq
Apr 23, 2018 03:58pm

Justice is beyond the reach of the poor.

Irfan
Apr 23, 2018 04:28pm

Now back to squire one. This is our story

