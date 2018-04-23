Man's nose cut off by in-laws over 'love marriage' in Dera Ghazi Khan

Two brothers in Dera Ghazi Khan cut off the nose of a man married to their sister on Sunday night as an act of revenge for marrying without the family's consent, police said.

The man, Tanveer, had contracted a love marriage with the sister of Saeed Ahmed and Haji Ahmed without receiving the bride's family's consent, Superintendent Police Investigation Zafar Buzdar told Dawn.

Tanveer was invited to a feast by his brothers-in-law on Sunday night, where they beat him and cut off his nose as an act of revenge, the SP said.

SP Buzdar told Dawn that both brothers had been arrested, while Tanveer had been rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.