Man's nose cut off by in-laws over 'love marriage' in Dera Ghazi Khan
Two brothers in Dera Ghazi Khan cut off the nose of a man married to their sister on Sunday night as an act of revenge for marrying without the family's consent, police said.
The man, Tanveer, had contracted a love marriage with the sister of Saeed Ahmed and Haji Ahmed without receiving the bride's family's consent, Superintendent Police Investigation Zafar Buzdar told Dawn.
Tanveer was invited to a feast by his brothers-in-law on Sunday night, where they beat him and cut off his nose as an act of revenge, the SP said.
SP Buzdar told Dawn that both brothers had been arrested, while Tanveer had been rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.
He deserved it
@Dawoed Are you in civilized nation ? Love marriage is not a crime. Unless or until both are mature and agreed to marry each other nobody has a right to stop them
@Dawoed We Pakistanis rush to give our judgement without knowing the details of the case.
Welcome to civilized world.
@Dawoed: Seriously? Do you really believe that this barbaric act was justified to punish someone for falling in love? Your mindset fills me with despair.
woman will never be allowed to marry as per her wish. we have failed