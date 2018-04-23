DAWN.COM

Man's nose cut off by in-laws over 'love marriage' in Dera Ghazi Khan

Tariq Saeed BirmaniApril 23, 2018

Two brothers in Dera Ghazi Khan cut off the nose of a man married to their sister on Sunday night as an act of revenge for marrying without the family's consent, police said.

The man, Tanveer, had contracted a love marriage with the sister of Saeed Ahmed and Haji Ahmed without receiving the bride's family's consent, Superintendent Police Investigation Zafar Buzdar told Dawn.

Tanveer was invited to a feast by his brothers-in-law on Sunday night, where they beat him and cut off his nose as an act of revenge, the SP said.

SP Buzdar told Dawn that both brothers had been arrested, while Tanveer had been rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Rajanpur for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Dawoed
Apr 23, 2018 01:33pm

He deserved it

Zayan
Apr 23, 2018 01:42pm

@Dawoed Are you in civilized nation ? Love marriage is not a crime. Unless or until both are mature and agreed to marry each other nobody has a right to stop them

Akhtar husain
Apr 23, 2018 02:08pm

@Dawoed We Pakistanis rush to give our judgement without knowing the details of the case.

asig
Apr 23, 2018 02:12pm

Welcome to civilized world.

RationalBabu
Apr 23, 2018 02:25pm

@Dawoed: Seriously? Do you really believe that this barbaric act was justified to punish someone for falling in love? Your mindset fills me with despair.

Dr zak Ahmed Falaria
Apr 23, 2018 02:27pm

woman will never be allowed to marry as per her wish. we have failed

