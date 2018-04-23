DAWN.COM

Pakistan doesn't have democracy but 'worst kind of dictatorship' under CJP Nisar: Nawaz

Mohammad ImranUpdated April 23, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at the accountability court in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that recent actions by the top judiciary indicate that a regime worse than a martial law has been imposed across Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters inside the accountability court in Islamabad, Sharif claimed: "What is prevalent in the country is not democracy, but the worst kind of dictatorship under [Chief Justice Mian] Saqib Nisar."

"What is happening in the country is not less than a 'judicial martial law'," said the former prime minister, who returned from London late on Sunday after seeing his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who has been undergoing cancer treatment there.

Editorial: The denial of exemption to Nawaz and Maryam from accountability hearings is wrong and shameful

Criticising recent judgements by the courts as "illogical", Sharif said the alleged silencing of 220 million people of Pakistan would not be acceptable to him.

"These many restrictions were not even imposed during the martial laws that we are seeing today," he remarked.

The former premier claimed serious efforts are being made convict him in the corruption references being heard by the accountability court, which he said were an attempt "to make the five judges successful" — a reference to the five-member SC bench which had disqualified him last year in the Panama Papers case.

Directing his criticism at the CJP once again, Sharif said Justice Nisar visits hospitals regularly and talks about vegetable prices, but "he should also visit the home of an oppressed person whose case hasn't been decided for 20 years".

"It is not your job to summon the chief minister and make the government stand in the line," he said, addressing the CJP.

The Supreme Court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, this course of action is also being seen as an overstepping of boundaries by the apex court, similar to the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.

However, the chief justice has stood by the court's actions, reiterating that such criticism will not deter him from exercising what he considers is his "constitutional right."

Sirjaul Haq's remarks about Senate elections 'meaningful'

Sharif termed as "meaningful" the remarks by Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Senator Sirjaul Haq that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had voted for Sadiq Sanjrani during the Senate elections following an “order from the top”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has reprimanded his party's MPAs who allegedly engaged in horsetrading, but he should open himself to criticism as well for voting on somebody's instructions, Sharif said.

"Will Imran Khan also answer the nation about how Chaudhry Sarwar managed to get votes [in Punjab]?" he questioned.

"Will Imran Khan assure the nation that he did not vote for the arrow?" he asked, referring to PPP's symbol.

The hearing of the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference could not be held today due to an apparent confusion about recording the testimony of Wajid Zia, the head of the SC-sanctioned joint investigation team. The hearing of the case was adjourned until Tuesday and Sharif and his daughter Maryam were allowed to leave by the court.

Comments (38)

asig
Apr 23, 2018 11:57am

Why not do something better while in power? What's the point in criticizing when you lost credibility?

yasser
Apr 23, 2018 12:02pm

So as long as no one touches you and your family or questions you, it is a democracy? As long as the SC goes after PPP and any other party, it is democracy but when it even looks at PMLN, it is a dictatorship?

AW
Apr 23, 2018 12:04pm

Nawaz is out of touch . The nation loves and admires what the CJ of the Supreme Court is doing to protect the people from the cruelty of those who claim to be public representatives under the garb of democracy

Zehra
Apr 23, 2018 12:04pm

Mr. Ex Prime Minister; Whatever is happening in the country, whatever you call it, we are very happy with that.

Tariq
Apr 23, 2018 12:08pm

MR NS, It is due to failure of your governance. If you had worked , he would not be correcting the mess. When people do not get water and kids do not go to schools, and cannot eat proper nutrition then change is required either it comes by Marshal Law or without Law. If you want to stop CJP , ask your govt to perform better, take actions and bring the change.

nuzhat shireen
Apr 23, 2018 12:09pm

all nation is standing to support chief justice of Pakistan.

Sarmad
Apr 23, 2018 12:13pm

Consitutution has explicitly laid down fundamental rights . Ousted prime minister should clairfiy if his government is not responsible for the creating favourable conditions by which a man can enjoy his basic rights ? If they continue to remain uneforced then obviously some one would step in to uphold them.

Zayan
Apr 23, 2018 12:14pm

Because, CJP taking correct decsion to bring nornamlancy in Pakistan. Because what notices CJP is taking are basically not occuring in our country. Bribes, commisions unenessary utilization of governmental resources for personal needs etc are major draw backs against our country progress. We have to end this all to put Pakistan on right path of sucess, therefoe; we have to get rid of corrupt mafia. Plz i request nation to elect right candidate this time by thinking future of our kids and Pakistan. I wish our poor people will not sell their votes this time and use vote power sensibly for right leader.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 23, 2018 12:15pm

Both father and daughter, as usual, shredding crocodile tears and, in my honest opinion, they do not know the meaning of democracy and how to fulfill basic requirements of people like: free education and health care, providing clean water, basic necessities and justice for everyone. But, they are busy safeguarding their looted money and trying to get sympathies by diverting attention from NAB's cases.

Bakht
Apr 23, 2018 12:16pm

If democracy is just you sitting at the throne, than we don’t need it. Thanks.

Qaisar
Apr 23, 2018 12:17pm

CJP is providing relief to common people, catching the looters of this country, establishing accountability across the board. Whereas PML(N) were only working for Sharif family. We are more than happy to welcome CJP.

Khalid
Apr 23, 2018 12:19pm

Yeah agree with Nawaz/Maryam.. Finally they spoke the truth that Pakistan has worst dictatorship and the dictators are Nawaz family.

Haider
Apr 23, 2018 12:19pm

All the politicians, with a very few exceptions, have pushed the country against the wall. We support those who work with dedication to serve national interest.

Pro Pakistani
Apr 23, 2018 12:21pm

As you sow, so shall you reap! Whatever you sowed, you are reaping it at the right time!

Hyder
Apr 23, 2018 12:22pm

Sir

Democracy does not mean that elite ruling family have free hand to loot the country and buy expensive properties abroad through money laundering.!!!

Fahim Khalil
Apr 23, 2018 12:23pm

Sharif Family along with Zardari's were not use to of practicing real democracy and balance of power , that why all the things are looking very hard and odd to them , that why they all are shouting and scaring.

Ensuring supply of People's fundamental rights ( Education , Health care , Cleanness etc ) are the responsibility of Government but when the government fails to provide at least above mentioned fundamental rights then someone from the other constitutional force have to be on front foot , and this is what SC of Pakistan is doing.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Apr 23, 2018 12:25pm

Agree fully with Nawaz Sharif.

Sid
Apr 23, 2018 12:25pm

if NS understood democracy he would have resigned the day the Panama papers were leaked... or he would have resigned the day he was caught lying about having all the documents for his flats when he didn’t have anything... he had ample opportunities to uphold democratic values but didn’t so he must not teach us about democracy... what is happening now is more like what happens in true democracies... powerful facing full force of the law

Shaukat Ali Khan
Apr 23, 2018 12:26pm

@nuzhat shireen

Sorry Madam, I belong to the same nation too but do not support anyone for wrong acts.

Saad Saeed
Apr 23, 2018 12:34pm

Had it been a martial law you would have been deported to London or Jeddeh

salman
Apr 23, 2018 12:34pm

Nation support CJP, other Top Judges and the NAB Chairman!

PakPower
Apr 23, 2018 12:36pm

Looks like he doesn't like being answerable to anyone. A true hallmark of being a kleptomaniac.

Shiib
Apr 23, 2018 12:36pm

@nuzhat shireen Correct...The whole nation is standing behind CJP.....And what to get rid of these corrupt mafia....

Qadri
Apr 23, 2018 12:37pm

Nawaz Sharif is in the misconception that his popularity makes him strong as was Bhutto

sajid
Apr 23, 2018 12:43pm

It is cheif justice's job to fix up the corrupt regime and the people of Pakistan fully support CJP Nisar. This is the real democracy and it is the need of the hour. The nation stands with the CJP Nisar. Stop exploiting democracy for your personal gains Mr. Not PM.

Juna bazar
Apr 23, 2018 12:43pm

You, Nawaz lied to the nation in parliament, which democracy are u talking about? Your entire family looted this poor country still u need power to loot more. House in London, house in Dubai, house in Raiwand, house in Lahore a house in Murree also, all these are signs of democracy.

Abu Khalid (UK)
Apr 23, 2018 12:46pm

Mr NS, please silence your mouth till Panama is decided

SkyHawk
Apr 23, 2018 12:46pm

Pakistani nation is proud of CJP and we fully support the honourable CJP. The corrupt looters and money launderers have no chance to escape now.

Abu Khalid (UK)
Apr 23, 2018 12:47pm

Mr NS, don't bother about anything, just pray for your wife, she is a human.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 23, 2018 12:47pm

And where would you go to seek justice if you had to?

anees zed
Apr 23, 2018 12:48pm

He won't shut up until locked up.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 23, 2018 12:51pm

Both father and daughter are shredding crocodile tears to gain public sympathies and divert attention from NAB's cases - this tactic will NOT work this time!

syed zohaib abbas
Apr 23, 2018 12:52pm

I think CJP has done the right thing.

Kunal, Gurgaon
Apr 23, 2018 12:55pm

The truth is a powerful Nawaz Sharif is the only hope for a better Indo-Pak ties. And Imran Khan for West-Pak relations. Think about it rationally my Pakistani friends.

Abdul Ghaffar
Apr 23, 2018 12:56pm

NS and other politicians should not cry as these actions are consequences of bad governance by them. Let the issues of fundamental rights be addressed unhindered.

Yaqoob
Apr 23, 2018 12:57pm

If Nawaz Sharif is feeling the heat then it shows that Cj is doing something fundamentally right.

Bay Adab
Apr 23, 2018 12:59pm

Ensuring common man's rights are exactly the opposite of dictatorship. CJ is only telling the government to do their jobs. How this becomes a dictatorship?

INSANE_ASTRONOMER
Apr 23, 2018 01:00pm

hello Mr Nawaz, listen with your ear alert and eyes open, we are with our Chief justice. Our chief justice is doing the right thing. nation is behind him not you.

