'China, Pakistan have enjoyed great relations for past 5 generations,' says CM Murad at CPEC Summit
The two-day CPEC Summit, being hosted by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development, kicked off at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday.
Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah addressed the summit in the session 'View from Sindh'. "The past five generations of the Chinese leadership and previous Pakistan governments have all had a great working relationship with each other," the CM said.
He added: "When China stood isolated on world stage it was Pakistan under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto staunchly supported its neighbour. Today, CPEC has seen light of day because of President Xi Jin Ping and PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari's vision."
Speaking about the development taking place in Sindh under the CPEC plan, CM Shah said: "CPEC has resulted in the optimal utilisation of two commercial ports and the opening of Keti Bunder. The development of our commercial ports is in line with the CPEC plan, and Sindh pledges its full cooperation and facilitation in this regard."
"Sindh had started working towards renewable energy projects long before the formal launch of CPEC and it remains the the only province which has a land grant policy for renewable energy parks," the CM said while adding that this long-term vision of the Sindh government has produced turning results.
He added: "We currently contribute 930 megawatts of wind energy to the national grid, a large chunk of which comes from three early-harvest CPEC projects."
He also told the audience that an additional 300 megawatts of wind power will be available through projects which will be completed in October 2018.
The Sindh CM also briefed the audience about more CPEC projects that
Balochistan CM Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and other speakers are also expected to address the summit.
'CPEC is not about roads and motorways; it's about connectivity.'
Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif addressed the summit in the session 'View from Punjab'. "CPEC has helped strengthen the federation of Pakistan; today, Pakistan is a happening place and CPEC has proven that it is a country where people's money is safe," he said.
"CPEC has been a turning point in Pakistan's history," he said, adding: "Those who doubt intentions of the Chinese are enemies of Pakistan."
He negated the impression that CPEC was limited to one area or province, saying, "Together with Sindh, Balochistan, KP, FATA and AJK, we will build a better tomorrow."
"China is one of Pakistan's most reliable friends. Once the Chinese were convinced that people of Pakistan rightly deserved their support, then came President Xi's vision of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which came to be known as CPEC," said Shahbaz.
Praising China's support further, the Punjab CM said there has been no conditions or mantra of "do more" — a reference to the often repeated demand from the United States — from the neighbouring country.
"CPEC is not about roads and motorways; it's about connectivity."
'CPEC is a reality'
"We look upon CPEC as a partnership between two governments," said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi — the event's chief guest — at the inauguration of the summit in the morning. "It is a new form of cooperation."
"Three years ago CPEC was unheard of — today it is known globally. The BRI initiative of Chinese President Xi is a project for generations," he said, "Recently, we discussed security and connectivity with Afghanistan, who also recognises CPEC as an opportunity."
"CPEC has now become a reality — two power projects under the initiative have been completed and the third one is about to be finished."
'CPEC is not a debt trap'
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in his address talked about the progress and development made in the country during the tenure of the PML-N's government.
"This event proves that Karachi is changing," he said, adding that when the PML-N came to power in 2013, the city was known for target killings and extortion.
"This is an age of development and growth, with the speed of an electron," he remarked.
Talking about the Belt and Road initiative, he termed it a huge opportunity. "Pakistan will become a hub of development with the help of this project.
"We made regional connectivity a key component of our Vision2025 project," he said, terming CPEC the biggest flagship project of the One Belt One Road initiative.
"China extended its hand towards Pakistan when no one wanted to invest even 10 dollars."
Addressing the reservations about CPEC, Iqbal said: "There are lobbies that are not happy with CPEC — it is not a debt trap."
"Some say China will become the East India Company; they haven't read history. China seeks partnership. There is nothing to fear for Pakistani businesses [...] this is a propaganda."
"Long live China-Pak friendship," Iqbal concluded.
'CPEC not only about economic growth'
For the past 40 years, China has made every effort to develop and grow its economy, said Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in his address. "We've combined socialism and market economy to benefit people."
"China wants to see its relationship with Pakistan serve as example for its relations with other states," said Jing while speaking on the CPEC. "We look at CPEC as a significant project. I'm proud that after five years of implementation, it [CPEC] has contributed to Pakistan's development."
"CPEC is not just about economic growth; we want to develop a community."
Objectives of CPEC
A symposium, “The dynamics of economy and finance”, preceded the inauguration ceremony. The discussion featured, among others, former State Bank governor Ishrat Husain and former finance ministers Shaukat Tarin and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.
It’s one of the biggest events to be held in the country on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor aimed at educating the public about the objectives of CPEC and its umbrella project, the Belt and Road Initiative.
The highlight of the second day will be a session titled “The view from China”. Yao Jing is slated to be the main speaker.
Comments (33)
Great Initiative.
Kudos to Chinese ambassador for being clear "China has made every effort to develop and grow its economy". The question remains, what effort our country has made to grow its own economy.
Let us hope and pray that the CPEC will be able to get us out of the trap of the US and enable our country to devise and adhere to a policy of peace and tranquillity with our neighbours and friends the world over.
@Khurram
Khurram you want shareef to answer this question or zardari??
CPEC is a one way road.
So time is fast approaching for repayment of loan.
Superb!
Why Karachi's Mayor is standing separately :)
CPEC is start from Gilgit Baltistan, where is the CM of Gilgit baltistan in this summit. As usual again and again ignoring the Gilgit baltistan.
Only time will tell that
It is the death trap for Pakistan . Please do not fool the people
The Chinese govt and workers should know that in Pakistan, Pakistani stays the boss! Otherwise, the way they treated our police recently, was enough to show their mindset.. and extremely poor showcase by the local Govt to not take any step against it!!
The question is Has Chinese investment ever made a positive difference in any country Plus for those who are talking about US trap , well , US have you free AID ,China is giving you loans with above average interest rates Do your own maths
Great initiative .....game changer !!
PMLN is creating a way too much hype about CPEC in order to get votes in the upcoming general elections.
@Ayeen M Khan CPEC is not about roads only, also since the event held in karachi so it means it should have PM and CM Sindh as mandatory and they were there.
"China extended its hand towards Pakistan when no one wanted to invest even 10 dollars." The question is why?
Nawaz Shareef made the same statement couple of years ago.
@Zak Debt ridden Pakistan biggest benefit of CPEC.
Cpec have been inagurated more than 1 year back ,Value of dollars have risen upto 118.5 PKR from 105 PKR , still we are waiting for the benefit of cpec. When we will see the benefit??
Congratulations Pakistan, all the VERY best for the road you've chosen.
Having missed all previous trains of development through industrialization etc., CPEC train has emerged being last for development of country on sustainable basis.
Congratulations !!! Pakistan
Pakistan is much ahead of many European countries in firepower ranking. Congratulations to Pakistan. CPEC is added value.
Welcome to the CPEC club. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Heartily Congratulations to all Pakistani's and pray that CPEC bring lot of progress and development for common man in Pakistan
What other options do they have but to embrace CPEC, under the current geo-political environment in South Asia and the Middle East?
@Shantanu you need to learn to do some research before lecturing others. Learn to engage brain before opening your mouth
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Same Boring Dialogue...
Ahsan Iqbal, who can’t control islamabad Dharna ‘ doings planning for Pakistan for next 15 year ‘
If all being so then Panama with the panama canal and Egypt with the Suez canal would be the richest countries in the world as 90% of world trade is passing through these canals.
DAWN group deserve praises in hosting seminar on such crucial topic.
Nice speech and presentation!