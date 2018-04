Thirty-four days before its five-year term ends on May 31, the PML-N government will present its sixth federal budget that will become operational in the next financial year starting July 1, 2018.

People often get confused by the jugglery of numbers in the budget speech. Here’s what you need to watch out for to assess the impact and form an opinion:

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, April 23rd, 2018