Indian PM to visit China for talks with Xi
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making two visits to China within a short span — to meet President Xi Jinping at the Chinese leaders’ invitation next week and to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June.
The announcement for the April 27-28 meeting was made by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a joint media event with India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Beijing on Sunday.
The summit meeting in Wuhan city has been planned to improve bilateral relations, Wang said. Swaraj is in China for talks with Mr Wang and to take part in the two-day meeting of foreign ministers of the eight-nation SCO from April 23.
Informed sources told Press Trust of India that it would be an informal summit meeting between Xi and Modi during which both leaders would try to work out a new paradigm for the ties bogged down with a host of disputes and differences.
This will be fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10. That visit will be closely watched also to see if he gets to find time to meet his Pakistani counterpart on the margins of the summit.
The Modi-Xi summit meeting is taking place against the backdrop of a series of high-level interactions between the two countries, starting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang’s visit to India in December, the first after Doklam standoff.
It was followed by two meetings between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi and the visit early this year by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale to Beijing.
Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2018
India and China are the fastest growing economies in the world, so its natural they have a lot in common. Worrying times for Pakistan.
Modi will give offer to Xi: $150 Billion business from India vs $60 Billion from Pakistan, what do you want?
India and china will be the new superpowers of the world.
Powers should talk.
What happens to pakistan if India and China normalise there ties? As per reports China is prepared to invest over 200 billion dollars in India as it thinks it's a safe place to invest, China today is sitting on more then 1.8 trillion dollars and looking for safe avenues to deploy this capital, CPEC is not exactly panning out as they thought it would be , there are also fears in Chinese think tanks about pakistan's ability to pay back.
Good for the region. If India and China can find some common ground then it can be a saving Grace for today's turbulent world
Another master stroke by PM Modi. This visit will pave way for India's entry in to NSG and possibly UNSC.
China & India will be the global powers along with US & EU in a Unipolar world. The two nations are mature enough to understand that they have a lot to gain from each other by being friends and a lot to lose by being enemies.
Good .. peace peace and peace is requirement of the day .Also Development ,uplifting of poverty and Spreading Love .. Hope china will reduce bulling with there neighbors with there land disputes . Either with India or vietnam /Phillipines /Bhutan or Taiwan and many more countries ..
Since Dokalam issue both countries has been working together. China has been supporting India on world forums in last 6 months and same is done by India. After American markets are almost shut for Chinese products, it is looking for Indian market now. India also can get benefit from Chinese market. May be Pakistan need to worry if same level of cooperation keeps growing between these two countries.
China has finally coming to terms with India.
It has understood, it is not Nehru's India but Modi's India.
Now Modi has realised that China is next World power. He is going to China to say sorry. Trump won't like it.
China should understand, China can't do business in dominating attitude with India. India's Modi is in position to give befitting reply to China, the way China Understands. Moreover India don't need any AID or Loan from any country, whereas India is sitting on huge Foreign Exchange reserves.
Bad news for our neighbor.
Two ancient civilizations should come together to make the world a beautiful place to live in. The knowledge and wisdom we have preserved over the millennia should help us do the wonders. Peace must prevail.
@Saif Zulfiqar and vice versa!
@Saif Zulfiqar
superb sarcasam
India has to work with China and Pakistan axis through solving their mutual disputes of Kashmir and borders, otherwise nothing will move.
@Patrick not india china and pak