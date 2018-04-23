DAWN.COM

Two-day event about CPEC objectives opens today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 23, 2018

KARACHI: The Dawn Media Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development, will host The CPEC Summit at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah on Monday and Tuesday (April 23 & 24).

It’s one of the biggest events to be held in the country on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor aimed at educating the public about the objectives of CPEC and its umbrella project, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the chief guest on the opening day. Other prominent guests include Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing.

A symposium, “The dynamics of economy and finance”, will precede the inauguration ceremony. The discussion will feature, among others, former State Bank governor Ishrat Husain and former finance ministers Shaukat Tarin and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The highlight of the second day will be a session titl­ed “The view from China”. Mr Yao is slated to be the main speaker.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2018

Om
Apr 23, 2018 09:41am

Good luck but is it safe?

