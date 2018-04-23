23 NAB officers fired for misconduct, negligence

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has removed 23 officers from service on charges of misconduct and negligence, while 32 others have been awarded penalties.

According to a NAB spokesman, the disciplinary action has been initiated against a total of 85 officers on the orders of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

“The NAB chairman is of the view that self-accountability is very necessary towards adoption of ‘Accountability for All’. NAB is absolutely committed to eradication of corruption from the country across the board,” the spokesman said.

Justice Iqbal says self-accountability is necessary for adoption of ‘accountability for all’

NAB suspended with immediate effect Mohammad Ramzan Khan, deputy director, NAB Lahore, on charges of inefficiency and negligence in performance of official duties.

An inquiry has been ordered for completion of codal formalities, including an opportunity given to Ramzan Khan to defend charges against him as per law.

Kashif Mumtaz Gondal, deputy director, Sukkur, has been suspended for three months on the charges of misconduct, and a formal inquiry has been started against him.

It has been learnt that a number of complaints were lodged against Mr Gondal not only with NAB but also with police and a case was being heard against him in the court of Justice of Peace in Mandi Bahauddin.

Mr Gondal is said to be one of the most ‘powerful’ officers of NAB having links with top politicians and bureaucrats and was allegedly involved in getting ‘undue’ favours by misusing his office.

According to a number of complaints against him available with Dawn, Mr Gondal was also involved in depriving people of their land by occupying it illegally and that no action was taken against him due to his influence in the police and the revenue department in Mandi Bahauddin.

He is also accused of using police for threatening people who raised their voice against him.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2018