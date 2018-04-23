DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran assails PPP, PML-N over charter of democracy

Monitoring DeskUpdated April 23, 2018

Email


KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will not make any alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the upcoming elections.

Talking to media in London on Sunday, he accused the PPP and PML-N of striking a deal in the name of Charter of Democracy and 18th Amendment for installing the caretaker government which held the elections in 2013.

He said the only task of the caretaker government was to hold a free and fair election, but every political party had levelled allegations of rigging in the 2013 elections.

About ‘horse-trading’ in the recent Senate elections, he said the PTI had taken action against its people who sold their votes. “Will other parties take action against their own people [who sold their vote],” he asked.

He said that if no action was taken by other parties then he would himself reveal the names of their people.

He said Chaudhry Sarwar got elected as senator from Punjab on a PTI ticket as he got votes from members of other opposition parties as well as those PML-N lawmakers who had joined his party.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 23, 2018

Withdrawal of police security

THE sheer scale of the problem is evident from the numbers: 12,600 policemen across the four provinces and the...
April 23, 2018

Why Commonwealth?

IN the modern international relations regime, regional blocs are key structures through which countries join forces...
April 23, 2018

A suspicious ‘burglary’

THE timing and modus operandi of the ‘burglary’ at the home of a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan consultant...
Updated April 22, 2018

Exemption denied

THE law permits it, humanity demands it, but the accountability court is unmoved.
Updated April 22, 2018

Whisper no more

Many questions need to be answered, for Mr Zafar stands accused of a serious crime.
April 22, 2018

Earth Day 2018

AS the world marks Earth Day today, it is worth pondering over the many ways in which human activity has badly...