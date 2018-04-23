Imran assails PPP, PML-N over charter of democracy

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will not make any alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the upcoming elections.

Talking to media in London on Sunday, he accused the PPP and PML-N of striking a deal in the name of Charter of Democracy and 18th Amendment for installing the caretaker government which held the elections in 2013.

He said the only task of the caretaker government was to hold a free and fair election, but every political party had levelled allegations of rigging in the 2013 elections.

About ‘horse-trading’ in the recent Senate elections, he said the PTI had taken action against its people who sold their votes. “Will other parties take action against their own people [who sold their vote],” he asked.

He said that if no action was taken by other parties then he would himself reveal the names of their people.

He said Chaudhry Sarwar got elected as senator from Punjab on a PTI ticket as he got votes from members of other opposition parties as well as those PML-N lawmakers who had joined his party.

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2018