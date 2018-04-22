DAWN.COM

Jirga held in Miranshah to discuss compensation for local shopkeepers, says ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated April 22, 2018

Attendees discuss issue related to the provision of “financial assistance to shopkeepers for the perishable commodities which were there in shops before the start of military operation”. —ISPR
A jirga was held in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency (NWA), on Sunday to discuss the issue of compensation to affected shopkeepers the area, the military’s media wing reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the jirga was attended by 30 shopkeepers, Additional Chief Secretary Fata, Political Agent and Assistant Political Agent of NWA, Anjuman Tajiran Pakistan President Ajmal Baloch and other civil and military officials.

The attendees discussed the issue related to the provision of “financial assistance to shopkeepers for the perishable commodities which were there in shops before the start of military operation”.

Know more: Robbing Fata

During the meeting, it was decided that a committee comprising affected shopkeepers — headed by the Political Agent of North Waziristan — will prepare an estimate regarding the amount of compensation to be given to the local shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers present during the meeting reportedly expressed their “confidence in the administration and state for resolution of their problems”.

The committee will meet on weekly basis till the payment of compensation, so as to ensure speedy progress, the military’s media wing said.

Last year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra had promised the announcement of a new financial package for the militancy-hit businessmen and traders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The governor said that the federal government had been approached for the provision of Rs90 billion annually under the NFC Award for Fata reforms in the next 10 years.

He also said that entrepreneurs and traders should contribute the due, significant role to national development by availing themselves of the opportunities offered under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

