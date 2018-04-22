Nawaz, Maryam set to appear in accountability court tomorrow upon return from UK

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will appear before the accountability court on Monday upon their return from London.

In a tweet on Sunday, Maryam confirmed reaching London's Heathrow Airport to depart for Pakistan.

An accou­ntability court on Friday had granted a one-day exemption to Nawaz and Maryam from personal appearance in the Avenfield Apartments reference, while rejecting their applications seeking exemption till April 27.

Maryam along with her father has been in the UK since early this week to see her mother Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment in London. She retweeted a post on April 20 that stated: “A daughter cannot look after her ailing mother and the thrice-elected prime minister cannot take care of his sick wife”.

Earlier that same day, she had tweeted: “Ami being taken for radiotherapy. Has become weak & frail due to excessive vomiting. Can’t walk or move unaided. Prayers needed. Thank you.”

Responding to questions in London on Saturday, Nawaz told the media that doctors had informed them that surgery would be done if cancer reappeared. “Findings after radiotherapy will be compared to ascertain if surgical intervention is required or not,” he said.

Nawaz had filed an application seeking permission to be with his wife in London and settle all her medical affairs before returning to Pakistan and re-joining the trial, which he sought to do by next Friday, April 27.

Opposing the plea for seven-day exemption, NAB’s special prosecutor Afzal Qureshi said that one of the applicants had previously attended a public gathering after being exempted from personal appearance before the accountability court for one day.

According to the prosecutor, both applicants have ample time to settle the medical matters before the next date of trial proceedings.

The accountability court has summoned the prosecution witness, Wajid Zia, for recording his testimony in the Al-Azizia reference on Monday.