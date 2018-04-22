2 Hazara men gunned down in 'targeted attack' in Quetta: police
Two men belonging to the Hazara community were killed, while a third was injured in an incident of firing in Quetta's Western Bypass area on Sunday.
Police sources said unknown miscreants opened fire and killed two people identified as Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Zaman. One person was wounded as result of firing, the sources said. The injured was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta, for treatment.
Police said the victims were members of the Hazara community and that the incident appeared to be a targeted attack.
The assailants escaped unhurt from the spot after the attack. Police and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot as an investigation into the incident was initiated.
Attacks against Hazaras in Quetta have seen a spike recently, with this attack being the second this week alone. A shopkeeper was gunned down in the provincial capital earlier this week while another Hazara man was killed in the beginning of April.
The Hazara community has been disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance.
A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights last month stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta during the last five years.
What a great and grave tragedy?
The govt is a mess dysfunctional. Why were these attack not happening when President Musharraf was in power?
RIP innocent souls.
Ya Ali Madad!
Long live Hazara community of Pakistan the whole Pakistan stands with you.
Such killings in democratic country is shocking.
Very sad.
Once again this coward & barbaric act against the innocents...
Unabted sectarian hate.
It seems Hazaras are not being provided security knowingly.. As it is a well known fact that they are being targeted since long and easily identifiable.. What stopped the authorities to devise and implement a foolproof security strategy for the Hazaras in the area..
So when these Afghan based Indian backed terrorists do not find a suicide jacket so they start using guns against minorities
Time to turn over Quetta to Rangers for Karachi like operation now, before it's too late. These animals can not be reasoned with.
Provincial Governments has failled to protect the Hazara Community in particular and Shias in general. Will the CJP kindly take the notice to safeguard the innocent Hazara community.
This is despicable. Why is it so difficult to find the culprits and go after the ring leaders.