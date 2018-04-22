DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Boult's jaw-dropping IPL catch leaves cricket world in awe

AFPUpdated April 22, 2018

Email


The "greatest ever" catch? — Photo courtesy ESPNCricinfo
The "greatest ever" catch? — Photo courtesy ESPNCricinfo

Trent Boult left the cricket world stunned with his fielding brilliance after taking a sensational catch hailed as the “greatest ever” during an Indian Premier League match.

New Zealand's Boult, playing for Delhi Daredevils in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament, leapt airborne on the deep square leg boundary to pouch one-handed a shot by Virat Kohli, skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, that appeared to be heading for six.

The wrong-handed diving effort by the left-arm pacer — completed just millimetres inside the boundary rope — left Kohli in disbelief and sent social media into a frenzy.

“I was stunned when he took it, that's a brilliant catch. It happens in the IPL especially,” Kohli said after his team went on to win the match on Saturday night.

“Good to see. That's a catch when you look back, you don't feel bad about getting out,” Kohli added of his dismissal that came off the bowling of Harshal Patel.

“I think we could quite easily have just seen the Greatest EVER catch,” tweeted the former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Commentator and former England Test batsman David Lloyd termed it a moment of “magic” while England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes wrote on Twitter: “Don't think you can even describe that as a catch... that's something different.”

The match will also be remembered for AB de Villiers' unbeaten 90 off 39 balls that led Bangalore to a six-wicket win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The South African batsman hit 10 fours and five sixes to pulverise the Delhi bowlers, for whom Boult returned figures of 1-33.

The IPL is now in its 11th season with 60 matches over 51 days.

There is $8 million in prize money at stake including $4m for the winning team. The final takes place on May 27 in Mumbai.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 22, 2018

Exemption denied

THE law permits it, humanity demands it, but the accountability court is unmoved.
Updated April 22, 2018

Whisper no more

Many questions need to be answered, for Mr Zafar stands accused of a serious crime.
April 22, 2018

Earth Day 2018

AS the world marks Earth Day today, it is worth pondering over the many ways in which human activity has badly...
April 21, 2018

Persistent deficits

THE fiscal year in progress opened with a revised figure for last year’s current account, which came in at above...
April 21, 2018

Acid attacks

IT has been widely documented that women in this country are targets of acid crimes for rejecting marriage ...
April 21, 2018

Dynasties to choose from

IN a recent interview to the BBC, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed on just how impossible it was to escape dynastic...