PTM rally kicks off in Lahore
The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) rally at Lahore's Mochi Gate kicked off on Sunday as planned, despite Punjab government's refusal to issue a permit for the event.
A few thousand are already present at the venue while more are trickling in with the PTM's central leadership, including Manzoor Pashteen, expected to address the crowd soon.
The district administration had earlier rejected an application by the Lahore Left Front for the PTM rally citing security concerns.
Ali Wazir, one of the main PTM leaders, had earlier appealed to Lahore's residents to join the gathering to learn about the ordeal residents experienced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. He said the gathering was aimed at uniting the exploited and oppressed masses of KP and Punjab in general, and highlighting woes of ordinary Pashtun labourers in Lahore in particular.
Punjab police officials — both male and female — are providing security at the venue to ensure that no one enters the ground with weapons or sharp objects.
According to announcements made during the rally, police were attempting to prevent people from reaching Mochi Gate to attend the event.
A number of PTM leaders were briefly detained on Saturday while workers found the venue of the rally flooded with water when they arrived to kickstart preparations today. Both the instances, the PTM claims, were attempts to coerce them into not holding the rally.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Haider Ashraf on Sunday denied arresting any PTM leaders, saying they had only been called to the police headquarters to negotiate on security for the event as the district administration has refused them permission to hold the rally. They were later released after 3-4 hours.
A day earlier on Saturday, DIG Ashraf had said the PTM leaders had been engaged to get affidavits that they would not take part in any anti-state activity.
The refusal of Punjab government to grant permission to the PTM for its rally, combined with the detention of its workers, was criticised by Maryam Nawaz, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all of whom backed the movement's right to protest.
The Lahore rally had been announced earlier this month when the movement held its first power show in Peshawar, demanding all missing persons be produced in courts and provision of basic rights to the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.
Bilawal, Maryam back PTM's right to protest
PML-N's leaders Maryam Nawaz and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed both said that the rally should have been allowed while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the "high-handedness and disregard for the constitutional rights of the people" shown by the Shahbaz Sharif-led provincial government.
In a tweet early Sunday, Maryam said that the arrested activists should be released and the PTM should be allowed to hold its rally. "This country is as much their's as it is our's," she said.
"Attempts to suppress voices rising against oppression and excesses can never have never been successful, nor will they ever be," she added.
In his statement, Senator Rasheed said that the ban on the rally was a painful act and that the Punjab government should not only listen to the pain and misery of the protesters but also play their part in alleviating them. "This is not the time to repeat bitterness of the past, but to learn from them and strengthen national unity."
Bilawal, in a tweet, said that every Pakistani citizen has a right to protest and "PTM are no different", concluding with #VoterKoIzzatDo, in a reference to PML-N's slogan demanding respect for vote.
Comments (22)
"Everyone" has the right to protest, except when they are your political rivals or conservative religious parties.
PTM I am coming, I am on the way to mochi gate.
Then why Punjab government stopped them? Maryam Safdar is playing a double game.
Clearly COAS has condemned this group and Mariam and Bilawal are supporting this group. I am sure this group has antistate agenda as this group is supported openly by Manmood khan Achakzai.
Why this right of protest is not given to MQM?
Shahbaz sharif should realize that cancelling of scheduled meeting with aaz could not help mr ns. This move is very much similar. This will even be counterproductive and may cast you on public suppot pmln currently enjoys. Wish u not repeat blunders of the past.
Bilawal zardari should looked at his governments-handling the various protests in sindh province. Let Punjab do their business.
bilawal tweet was little mature but marayam tweet see what she tweeted (This country is as much their's as it is our's," she said) even her tweet sounds like divided into two
With the 2018 general elections just around the corner, what else can they say to remain afloat, get counted and stay in the limelight?
Pakistan’s young leaders show the way here. People should be proud of them.
Too little too late....by so called leaders.
For Bilawal: Your provincial govt’s tacit support to Rao Anwar is one of the root causes of this movement. For Maryam: Your uncles’s administration is arresting these protestors. For general public: Keep your eyes open and don’t let anyone make a fool out of you
Why there was no PTM when NWS and SWS were being ruled by TTP and suicide bombers were killing people and pashtouns of Pakistan which cave were all these people hiding in that now when peace has prevailed they have come out of that cave to ask for rights ?
When we will learn
Thank you Maryam and Bilawal
Being your country does not mean ,you are free to harm it's national security interest by following an anti-Pakistan, foreign enemy's agenda..
Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM),the name say's it all, by maliciously claiming and calling for the rights of a particular ethnic community in entirety and claiming state oppression against them.Whereas,it is only a issue limited to certain grievances of the people of a specific area,who happen to be living in a area under unusual circumstance i:e close to the border of a neighboring country in a state of war and in the midst of a battle zone between the rogue anti-state militants/terrorist and national state forces.
The whole movement is by design engineered to malign Pakistan image internationally and to harm the unity of the federation of Pakistan.Ethnic color being given to the movement is a complete a fallacy and in any manner whatsoever does not contain an iota of truth.
The more you suppress worse it will get. Respect freedom of speech and protest within law.
@MM you can turn and go back now..
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan youre playing the same game by going along with it and commenitn.
@Mushtaq Ali Khan exactly. damage done long ago!
Manzoor pashteen is taking directives from Afghan Nds
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
What a shame to label anyone who wants to express a view as 'engineered' or supported by some nefarious element. That shameless Rizvi mullah is not only allowed to hold the country hostage but showered with salamee by the boys and Poor simple Pashteen is treated like an enemy. Shame on the agencies and shame on Punjab government