Bilawal, Maryam back PTM's right to protest after crackdown ahead of Lahore rally

Politicians on Sunday backed the Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement's (PTM) right to protest, a day after a number of its leaders and allies were held in Lahore following the district administration's refusal to allow them to hold a rally at Mochi Gate.

PML-N's leaders Maryam Nawaz and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed both said that the rally should have been allowed while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the "high-handedness and disregard for the constitutional rights of the people" shown by the Shahbaz Sharif-led provincial government.

In a tweet early Sunday, Maryam said that the arrested activists should be released and the PTM should be allowed to hold its rally. "This country is as much their's as it is our's," she said.

"Attempts to suppress voices rising against oppression and excesses can never have never been successful, nor will they ever be," she added.

In his statement, Senator Rasheed said that the ban on the rally — scheduled for today — was a painful act and that the Punjab government should not only listen to the pain and misery of the protesters but also play their part in alleviating them. "This is not the time to repeat bitterness of the past, but to learn from them and strengthen national unity."

Bilawal, in a tweet, said that every Pakistani citizen has a right to protest and "PTM are no different", concluding with #VoteKoIzzatDo, in a reference to PML-N's slogan demanding respect for vote.

PTM workers detained

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Haider Ashraf on Sunday again denied arresting any PTM leaders, saying they had only been called to the police headquarters to negotiate on security for the event as the district administration has refused them permission to hold the rally.

A day earlier on Saturday, he said PTM leaders had been engaged to get affidavits that they would not take part in any anti-state activity.

Police added that the rally would be provided security according to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Meanwhile, the PTM said that all its leaders were released after being held for 3-4 hours.

The Lahore rally had been announced earlier this month when the movement held its first power show in Peshawar, demanding all missing persons be produced in courts and provision of basic rights to the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.