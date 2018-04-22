'Nobody will vote': attack on Afghan election centre in Kabul leaves 57 dead
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 57 people including women and children and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations.
The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20, which are seen as a test-run for next year's presidential poll.
There were anguished and angry scenes at Isteqlal Hospital where many of the victims were taken, with relatives criticising the Afghan government for failing to protect their loved ones.
“Our patience is running out. This government should take responsibility for the lives of all these innocent people lost every day,” a man called Hussain, whose cousin was wounded in the blast, told AFP.
“Nobody will go to vote anymore.” The health ministry gave the latest toll for the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group via its propaganda arm Amaq.
The interior ministry had earlier said 48 people were killed and 112 wounded. Its spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the new toll.
“They are civilians, including women and children,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said earlier. The centre in a heavily Shiite-populated neighbourhood in the west of the city was also being used by people to register for national identification certificates, which they need in order to sign up to vote.
“I found myself covered in blood, with dead people — women and children — around me,” said Ali Rasuli, who had been standing in a queue outside the centre when he saw a “fireball” in front of him. He was taken to hospital with leg and abdominal wounds.
Sheets of paper and passport-sized photos lay scattered amid shattered glass and pools of blood on the street near badly damaged cars — grim evidence of the force of the blast.
“This senseless violence shows the cowardice and inhumanity of the enemies of democracy and peace in Afghanistan,” US ambassador John Bass wrote on Twitter. Nato and the United Nations also condemned the bombing.
The last major attack in Kabul was on March 21 when an IS suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd celebrating the Persian New Year holiday and killed at least 33 people.
Voter security
Ariana TV showed angry crowds shouting “Death to the government!” and “Death to the Taliban!” A wounded man in a hospital bed wept as he told the network: “I don't know where my daughters are. God damn the attackers!” A witness to the attack named Akbar told Tolo TV: “Now we know the government cannot provide us security: we have to get armed and protect ourselves.”
Elsewhere, a roadside explosion in the northern province of Baghlan on Sunday killed six people, including three women and two children.
President Ashraf Ghani condemned both attacks as “heinous”.
Afghanistan began registering voters on April 14 for the long-delayed legislative elections.
Officials have acknowledged that security is a major concern because the Taliban and other militant groups control or contest large swathes of the country.
Afghan police and troops have been tasked with protecting polling centres, even as they struggle to get the upper hand against insurgents on the battlefield.
Militants on Friday launched rockets at a voter registration centre in the northwestern province of Badghis, killing a police officer and wounding another person.
Officials blamed the Taliban for the attack.
On Tuesday gunmen attacked a voter registration centre in the central province of Ghor, kidnapping three election workers and two policemen.
Taliban militants released the five on Thursday.
Over the next two months, authorities hope to register up to 14 million adults at more than 7,000 polling centres for the parliamentary and district council elections.
Officials have been pushing people to register amid fears a low turnout will undermine the credibility of the polls.
Since the Persian New Year attack a tense calm had permeated the Afghan capital as people brace for the Taliban's launch of its customary spring offensive.
The Taliban are under pressure to take up Ghani's peace offer made in February but so far the group has given only a muted response.
Some Western and Afghan officials expect 2018 to be a particularly bloody year.
General John Nicholson, the top US and Nato commander in Afghanistan, told Tolo TV last month that he expected the Taliban to carry out more suicide attacks this fighting season.
Comments (39)
Barbaric !
My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased in this dastardly terrorist attack. May the Souls of all those involved in this senseless slaughter rot in Hell.
Most Unfortunate & Regrettable !
RIP Afghan brothers.
RIP. Love and condolences from India.
inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajeoon
Be brave. Terrorism on its last leg. Peace will prevail soon.
Almighty please bring peace into my beautiful Afghanistan, sending you lots from prayers of Sindh, Pakistan. Heart breaking news, may Almighty give peace to sacred souls lost families. It' very important for the occupation forces to leave Afghanistan. Americans must at all cost go! Russian are playing the double game from the American cards of giving weaponry to Taliban.
Love you Afghanistan beautiful people.
America must do more to stop such attacks. They are defacto rulers of Afghanistan and it beggers belief how such a barberic incident can occur under their noses.
Manslaughter, one heinous crime according to our faith..!
Afghanistan can’t even put their own house in order but still hell bent trying to destabilize Pakistan they’re on self destruction mode
RIP the departed souls.
ISIS has truly set itself up in Afghanistan. Who is installing them there is the big question. Certainly presence of Daesh (ISIS) is not in Taliban's favor and does not suit anyone from among Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan and China. It has to be someone from outside of this group !
Afghan taliban should kick out usa ftom afghanistam asap
I have no words. All I can say is Muslims killing Muslims. From Syria to Yemen to Iraq to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Cold wars of world powers being fought on lands thay cry for nothinf but peace.
Thank you India
Taliban have no dearth of 'suicide bombers' in search of paradise; and no religious teacher prepared to counter. Kill women and children for a shortcut to Paradise. Then there can be no hope for peace.
Very Sad Indeed, RIP departed souls. Hope to see peace in the world, especially Muslim countries under turmoil. Love from Pakistan Brothers.
@Frankenstein I have words for you, Muslims are getting attacked by western nations, installing puppets all over, but in Syria that didn't happen because evil Asad had Putin as an ally. Stop hurting and trying to hurt people's sentiments, the reality is known to all. Why Pakistan is not attacked by western nations, I tell you the reason one big one Atomic Weapons and lots of them. America and other nations know far too well, destabilizing Pakistan, is not only bad for Pakistan but the rest of the world. Say prayers for humanity, India and Pakistan has lots of problems first one is lack of education and brain washing of my IndoPak to hate their own kind :( Your comments sadly are the reason why more Zaks will be produced.
I love you all.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life
@Frankenstein ... horrible
I still wonder, how do they brain wash people to go kill innocent people and kill themselves too.
You reap what you sow this is what you get for not taking enough action against ISIS and other terrorist groups particularly TTP who are sending their terrorists to Pakistan from Afghanistan
Very very sad,
@BhaRAT You are heartless person.Even at this grim situation you are worried about your own narrative rather than showing your sympathy towards who perished.
@Andy Im sorry no sympathy for those who are trying destabilizing my country since 1947 and killing my people through terrorist attacks and not taking action terrorists groups who are hiding in Afghanistan and sending their terrorists to Pakistan
@BhaRAT the way you celebrating death is shameful.
This is very tragic and reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with families who lost their loved ones.This is a quagmire of America.Russia is trying to get even with America by supporting IS in Afghanistan.Moreover,strategic blunders by western world are also playing their part as well.When they had IS cornered in Iraq and Serya,they should have finished the job instead of allowing them a safe passage to see an other day and fight an other battle. I am so glad that this time Afghan authorities have not blamed Pakistan,perhaps not yet.
The afghani officials will blame pakistan to please their wheat supplier India.
@Bharat Please understand the Afghan people are our brothers, they might be brain washed by their govt to dislike Pakistan, but millions of Pakistanis have ties with Afghans with relative living on both sides of the border so silent majority are with us, they are like me with relatives living in both Pakistan and India. Afghan civilians know that Pakistanis have helped like no other nation, millions of Afghans live with us also in Pakistan for decades, don't hurt sentiments of innocent Afghans. They are beautiful brothers. I pray Afghanistan become peaceful, I talked to Afghan refugees just recently in our interior sindh region, brother I cried with them the painful stories I listened over cup of Afghan chai in locally own Afghan refugee dhaba. They are good people we must pray for our Afghanistani family both those who live with in Pakistan those who live in Afghanistan.
Salam be on you dear brother.
@Shy Guy Im not celebrating death
@Sami do u have any proof?
Very sad indeed, condemnable. All countries in this region must put aside differences and work together to fully defeat all terrorists.
Deep condolences to Afghan brothers From Indian occupied Kashmir
RIP. Real culprit will be punished very soon and Afghan know who they are.
Soon there will be allegations from Afghanistan and then a possible attack on Pakistan and then Afghans will get back to their normal business. I don’t know when would Afghans wake up to the reality that the only way to peace is to eradicate terrorist heavens within Afghan lands and then work with Pakistan together to wipe out rest of the terrorists. This blame game hasn’t worked and will not work.
The world needs to do more to stop this monster called terrorism.
ISIS is quickly spreading in afghanistan and Gen Bajwa has been warning Afghanistan of this since last year. ISIS will turn Afghanistan into Syria and this will spill over into Pakistan..its time for Afghanistan to recognize taliban get them on thier side and fight ISIS before its to late.. Taliban are already acknowledging that ISIS is growing in vaccum because they are to busy fighthing kabul to accept thier mandate.... Ashraf Ghani.. please wake up before its to late.. this attack is just a warning for whats to come..Pakistan had already stated to build a fence on ots sode of border due to this concern.
Pathetic. ! How can a man blast himself just because he hate other on religious or sectarian ground. Time to teach people humanity instead of religious hatred.