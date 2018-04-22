DAWN.COM

Death toll from suicide attack on Kabul voter registration centre rises to 48

AFPUpdated April 22, 2018

Blood-stained National ID papers and voters' photos are seen on the ground outside a voter registration center, after a suicide attack in Kabul on Sunday. — AP
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 48 people including women and children and wounded 112 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations.

The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20, which are seen as a test-run for next year's presidential poll.

“It happened at the entrance gate of the centre. It was a suicide attack,” Dawood Amin, Kabul police chief, told AFP.

Both the health and interior ministries confirmed the latest toll for the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group via its propaganda arm Amaq.

“They are civilians, including women and children,” said interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

The centre in a heavily Shia-populated neighbourhood in the west of the city was also being used by people to register for national identification certificates, which they need to sign up to vote.

Editorial: Kabul attacked, again

Sheets of paper and passport-sized photos lay scattered amid shattered glass and pools of blood on the street near badly damaged cars — grim evidence of the force of the blast that drew international condemnation.

“This senseless violence shows the cowardice and inhumanity of the enemies of democracy and peace in Afghanistan,” US ambassador John Bass wrote on Twitter. NATO also condemned the bombing.

The last major attack in Kabul was on March 21 when an IS suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd celebrating the Persian New Year holiday and killed at least 33 people.

Voter security

Ariana TV showed angry crowds shouting “Death to the government!” and “Death to the Taliban!”

A wounded man in a hospital bed wept as he told the network: “I don't know where my daughters are. God damn the attackers!”

A witness to the attack named Akbar told Tolo TV: “Now we know the government cannot provide us security: we have to get armed and protect ourselves.”

Elsewhere, a roadside explosion in the northern province of Baghlan on Sunday killed six people, including three women and two children.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned both attacks as “heinous”.

Afghanistan began registering voters on April 14 for the long-delayed legislative elections.

Officials have acknowledged that security is a major concern because the Taliban and other militant groups control or contest large swathes of the country.

Afghan police and troops have been tasked with protecting polling centres, even as they struggle to get the upper hand against insurgents on the battlefield.

Militants on Friday launched rockets at a voter registration centre in the northwestern province of Badghis. At least one police officer was killed and another person was wounded, officials said, blaming the Taliban.

On Tuesday gunmen attacked a voter registration centre in the central province of Ghor, kidnapping three election workers and two policemen.

Taliban militants released the five on Thursday.

Over the next two months, authorities hope to register up to 14 million adults at more than 7,000 polling centres for the parliamentary and district council elections.

Officials have been pushing people to register amid fears a low turnout will undermine the credibility of the polls.

Since the Persian New Year attack a tense calm has permeated the Afghan capital as people brace for the Taliban's launch of its customary spring offensive.

The Taliban are under pressure to take up Ghani's peace offer made in February but so far the group has given only a muted response.

Some Western and Afghan officials expect 2018 to be a particularly bloody year.

General John Nicholson, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, told Tolo TV last month that he expected the Taliban to carry out more suicide attacks this fighting season.

Comments (29)

b.q
Apr 22, 2018 02:21pm

Barbaric !

Feroz
Apr 22, 2018 02:47pm

My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased in this dastardly terrorist attack. May the Souls of all those involved in this senseless slaughter rot in Hell.

Aamir Mughal
Apr 22, 2018 02:47pm

Most Unfortunate & Regrettable !

nit
Apr 22, 2018 03:07pm

RIP Afghan brothers.

A shah
Apr 22, 2018 03:11pm

RIP. Love and condolences from India.

Aman
Apr 22, 2018 03:30pm

inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajeoon

FaithFirst
Apr 22, 2018 03:35pm

Be brave. Terrorism on its last leg. Peace will prevail soon.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 22, 2018 03:44pm

Almighty please bring peace into my beautiful Afghanistan, sending you lots from prayers of Sindh, Pakistan. Heart breaking news, may Almighty give peace to sacred souls lost families. It' very important for the occupation forces to leave Afghanistan. Americans must at all cost go! Russian are playing the double game from the American cards of giving weaponry to Taliban.

Love you Afghanistan beautiful people.

Ashraf The Great
Apr 22, 2018 03:59pm

America must do more to stop such attacks. They are defacto rulers of Afghanistan and it beggers belief how such a barberic incident can occur under their noses.

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 22, 2018 04:14pm

Manslaughter, one heinous crime according to our faith..!

BhaRAT
Apr 22, 2018 04:16pm

Afghanistan can’t even put their own house in order but still hell bent trying to destabilize Pakistan they’re on self destruction mode

Sheena KS
Apr 22, 2018 04:21pm

RIP the departed souls.

Ahmed A.
Apr 22, 2018 04:23pm

ISIS has truly set itself up in Afghanistan. Who is installing them there is the big question. Certainly presence of Daesh (ISIS) is not in Taliban's favor and does not suit anyone from among Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan and China. It has to be someone from outside of this group !

Talha
Apr 22, 2018 04:36pm

Afghan taliban should kick out usa ftom afghanistam asap

Frankenstein
Apr 22, 2018 05:03pm

I have no words. All I can say is Muslims killing Muslims. From Syria to Yemen to Iraq to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sameer
Apr 22, 2018 05:27pm

Cold wars of world powers being fought on lands thay cry for nothinf but peace.

Sami
Apr 22, 2018 05:34pm

Thank you India

random
Apr 22, 2018 05:36pm

Taliban have no dearth of 'suicide bombers' in search of paradise; and no religious teacher prepared to counter. Kill women and children for a shortcut to Paradise. Then there can be no hope for peace.

Tahir
Apr 22, 2018 05:37pm

Very Sad Indeed, RIP departed souls. Hope to see peace in the world, especially Muslim countries under turmoil. Love from Pakistan Brothers.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 22, 2018 05:48pm

@Frankenstein I have words for you, Muslims are getting attacked by western nations, installing puppets all over, but in Syria that didn't happen because evil Asad had Putin as an ally. Stop hurting and trying to hurt people's sentiments, the reality is known to all. Why Pakistan is not attacked by western nations, I tell you the reason one big one Atomic Weapons and lots of them. America and other nations know far too well, destabilizing Pakistan, is not only bad for Pakistan but the rest of the world. Say prayers for humanity, India and Pakistan has lots of problems first one is lack of education and brain washing of my IndoPak to hate their own kind :( Your comments sadly are the reason why more Zaks will be produced.

I love you all.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life

Tame
Apr 22, 2018 05:48pm

@Frankenstein ... horrible

Afia
Apr 22, 2018 06:03pm

I still wonder, how do they brain wash people to go kill innocent people and kill themselves too.

BhaRAT
Apr 22, 2018 06:10pm

You reap what you sow this is what you get for not taking enough action against ISIS and other terrorist groups particularly TTP who are sending their terrorists to Pakistan from Afghanistan

Chacha
Apr 22, 2018 06:15pm

Very very sad,

Andy
Apr 22, 2018 06:17pm

@BhaRAT You are heartless person.Even at this grim situation you are worried about your own narrative rather than showing your sympathy towards who perished.

BhaRAT
Apr 22, 2018 06:23pm

@Andy Im sorry no sympathy for those who are trying destabilizing my country since 1947 and killing my people through terrorist attacks and not taking action terrorists groups who are hiding in Afghanistan and sending their terrorists to Pakistan

Shy Guy
Apr 22, 2018 06:33pm

@BhaRAT the way you celebrating death is shameful.

Dr.M.S.Awan
Apr 22, 2018 06:48pm

This is very tragic and reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with families who lost their loved ones.This is a quagmire of America.Russia is trying to get even with America by supporting IS in Afghanistan.Moreover,strategic blunders by western world are also playing their part as well.When they had IS cornered in Iraq and Serya,they should have finished the job instead of allowing them a safe passage to see an other day and fight an other battle. I am so glad that this time Afghan authorities have not blamed Pakistan,perhaps not yet.

Sabir
Apr 22, 2018 07:14pm

The afghani officials will blame pakistan to please their wheat supplier India.

