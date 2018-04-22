Over 13,600 police guards withdrawn across the country on CJP order
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: More than 13,600 police personnel deputed for the security of unauthorised persons across the country were withdrawn on Saturday in compliance with the order of Chief Justice of Paksitan Mian Saqib Nisar.
The unprecedented action taken by the federal and provincial governments will affect many politicians, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former interior minister Aftab Sherpao, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan, as well as police officials, journalists, bureaucrats, foreigners and judges.
The data provided by law enforcement agencies shows that 4,610 police personnel in Punjab; 5,005 in Sindh; around 3,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 829 Balochistan Constabulary and police personnel in Balochistan, 246 in Islamabad have been called back to their stations following the chief justice’s directive.
The CJP had asked the inspectors general police (IGPs) of the provinces and Islamabad on April 19 to withdraw security which had been provided to the non-entitled persons.
The chief justice during his visit to the Peshawar registry had taken notice of the deployment of a large number of police personnel at the residences and offices of the unauthorised persons. He directed the Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Islamabad police chiefs “to withdraw the police security within 24 hours from those people who are not entitled, and submit affidavits to the effect duly attested by oath commissioner on next date of hearing April 23 in Islamabad.”
Appearing before the chief justice, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Salahuddin Mehsud said around 70 per cent people with police security in the province were not entitled to it under rules. He said he had issued directives for the withdrawal of around 3,000 police personnel from unauthorised persons and gave an undertaking that the security would be withdrawn by Saturday evening.
The Punjab police withdrew a total of 4,610 police personnel provided to the non-entitled personalities, including parliamentarians, judges, journalists and police officials for their security. From Lahore alone, 2,480 policemen, including Elite force personnel, were withdrawn from the offices and houses of 441 unauthorised persons.
According to the official figures obtained by Dawn, the Punjab police had “accommodated” in violation of the entitlement criteria as many as 1,853 persons across the province awarding them one or more police personnel for their protection. The statistics showed that 469 officials of the lower judiciary had been provided 626 police officials without their entitlement for the extra security.
The police personnel were withdrawn from the officials of the lower judiciary on the CJP order. Besides, 3,984 policemen were called back from their security duties with 297 politicians, 527 civil administration/police officers, 54 journalists, 250 religious leaders, 23 lawyers and 233 other persons who were not authorised to keep police security.
In Sindh, sources said, a total of 5,005 police guards had been withdrawn from unauthorised person till late Saturday evening.
In Balochistan, the sources, some 829 security officials belonging to Balochistan Constabulary and police had been withdrawn from the security of non-entitled people.
In Islamabad, the 246 policemen deployed for the protection of politicians, civil judges and officials of the judiciary, retired and serving police officers, district administration, some foreigners, civilians and bureaucrats without their entitlement to keep them were asked to report back to their respective stations.
Committee formed
Islamabad IGP Dr Sultan Azam Temuri said a committee headed by DIG police security and comprising officials of Nacta, security and intelligence agencies would soon be constituted to deal with the requests for police security in future.
Maryam’s reaction
In her reaction to the move, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, tweeted that the chief justice would be responsible if any harm was caused to her father. “My Lord, snatch the security of the (former) prime minister who had targeted terrorists by looking directly into their eyes but if, God forbid, anything happened to him, only you (CJP) will be responsible for it,” she tweeted.
ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, who lost his only son in a suicide attack, said he frequently received advices from security agencies to take extraordinary measures for his protection. He said hundreds of die-hard workers and leaders of his party faced tragedies not because of any private enmity but for the larger cause of the country.
Earlier on Friday, the JUI-F chief’s personal secretary sent a letter sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG seeking proper security. “The JUI-F chief is serving as chairman of the parliament’s Kashmir committee and “is facing security threats”.
All the wealthy and powerful can afford their own guards but police guard status is something else. At the school in Lahore DHA I drop off my kids everyday an escort with 8 fully armed policemen come with a kid. What a waste of precious resources, I hope they too are withdrawn.
13,600 police officials on unauthorised duties - unbelievable. Well done CJP
If you want extra security, pay for it. The fact that 14,000 officers aren't policing the streets is why the security situation is so bad for everyone, including the very same people. Their need for extra security is the cause of a lack of security in the country, not the effect. In other words, they're responsible for creating their own problems by finding such solutions.
Excellent step. Let the politicians and everyone else pay for their own personal security guards. ITs our tax money wasted. CJ for PM. Good!!
Good step. Their lives are not more precious than ordinary citizens.
Officers can hire security guards for themselves. Civilian deserve more to be protected instead of officers.
Thank you Chief Justice of Pakistan, this should be done before many years.
I'm pretty sure they can afford their own security
Commendable move. A politician, bureaucrat or media person who worries more for his security than security of the masses should find a safer profession for his livelihood.
Great step by CJP. Now police can focus on maintaining law and order.
Salute to CJP. Police is meant to serve the public, not act as private guards to VIPs.
Salute CJP. Carry on social betterment move
Well done sir. These people can hire their own security. If they are afraid they must get out of politics..they have looted plenty.
"More than 13,600 police personnel deputed for the security of unauthorised persons across the country were withdrawn on Saturday in compliance with the order of Chief Justice of Paksitan Mian Saqib Nisar."
Good. More should be withdrawn and deputed for general security in the country.
In right direction CJP. If any one want security can hire personal security company instead of using police force from tax paid money
The common man faces the same threats and unauthorized personnel can have their own security if they feel they need protectiin. For the politicians who are criticizing the move, police is a public security force not your personal escort. Please correct your ways rather than using public assests for your own good.
Wonderful. I love it. Why should tax payers pay for rich and famous people's security. Let them hire their private security guards and pay from their own pockets.
Awesome
Good move. If you are not corrupt you don't have to fear for your life.
Chief Justice of Paksitan Mr. Mian Saqib Nisar we salute you and we are really proud of you
Very good decision. Of course taxpayer money should never be wasted on non-authorised people. These people can afford their own security a million times over. This is another good example on how Pakistan is being looted right infront of our eyes. Thank you CJP sahib!
Luxury of undue privilege blinds wits so much that their sense of rationality gives way to arrogance. It is amazing that of thousands who lost this undue privilege who should not have been afforded to begin with,, one complains in a sour tone unreasonably. Are majority of citizens at large children of lesser soul or not worth securing and/or protecting. Would it not be better to create safe environment for all? Whose responsibility it was and still is? Why they have not accomplished it so far? It is collective responsibility to own this daunting task. Safeguarding a few would be injustice to everyone else.
Excellent decesion by CJP
This is wonderful news
Well done.it is not the security of individuals that matters, but the over all security must improve. These politicians can afford private security so let them arrange. Around 20 thousand police officers available for deployment which is huge no. and can be used to improve overall security and surveillance scenario. High profile people must learn to live with such situations along with the common man. And only then security will be taken seriously by them.
Can someone in position of authority provide how large was the cumulative financial burden on public treasury for providing this protection to those people over the length of time they enjoyed this undue luxury. Someone must have this information. And it should be made public.
All these elites are not at the security risk. But they are the security risk for the country. Bravo step!
Whatever is happening, is good for the country. Either it is judicial martial law or not. It is a right thing to proceed country towards democracy. In democratic state, a politician must lead life like an ordinary citizen.
A very good move as those withdrawn from individual security will secure the entire country.Those
Well Done CJ sb, police is to control law and order not to protect only few individual. Remind you who are criticizing police are getting paid from the tax people are paying not those individuals who are criticizing !
Those criticising must employ security from their own resources.
Interesting times... Wonder how long this will last?
CJP well done. Your awesome decision would be a very constructive addition to the rule of law
Good job. This is one area where India is behind Pakistan.
Excellent move! Now only these people would contribute to the betterment of law and order of the country for they have no 'special' protection.
2 thumb ups
It is a clear evidence that the institutions are not working as per the given mandate & are serving the elite to mutually benefit each other. As such; misusing the tax payer's money. Intervention by the Judiciary even at the district level will be the answer to curb this unfortunate trend. SC is doing excellent job by exposing these culprits.
Most of these can afford to pay for their own security.
This is an excellent decision. Taxpayers money should not be used for providing personal service to the elite. It is unfair that so much resources are being spent on this VIP culture. I feel Pakistan's security situation is much better now and major cities like Islamabad and Lahore actually have lower crime rates than many big cities in North American and Europe.
With more police on their "actual" duties, this will help reduce crime rates as well instead of assigning them for promoting VIP culture.
Very good decision. continue the good work.
Why there is so much hue and cry when those who were provided security were not entitled to it? Majority of them are very rich and can afford to hire the services of private guards.
Some high profile personalities don't trust official security / police anyway which is why they are protected by their own private guards wherever they go. In most cases the main concern is the pomp and circumstance and protocol which they have lost.
Everyone is equal in the eyes of law and the general public need as much security as the VIPs. Actually, sensible and strategic deployment of the security personnel withdrawn can offset person specific arrangements and yield better results.
Security personnel deployed at strategic locations e.g transport hubs with increased stop and search can better protect both the public and high profile personalities. It's to be noted that security personnel assigned to VIPs are better trained and can really make a big difference to overall security arrangements.
excellent work
excellent move... no security for general public and extraordinary security for those who brought the country to its knee... those who complain should not, they have amassed in millions and can afford to pay for their own security. Folks learn the lesson.. vote wisely...cos ...The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all...
Very well done. 13600 policemen deployed to provide security to unauthotised persons while the masses remained at the mercy of the criminals is unimaginable. These un authorised persons should arrange their own security and let the police work for national security.
Provision of security to individuals, under threat to their lives, should be dealt with on a case by case basis. Wide-spread misuse of the police force and government security guards must be stopped immediately as per wise orders of CJP.
Congratulations to the brave people who took this decision. The police is for public protection. Misuse of police at the expense and neglect of public must stop.
Any politician, religious leader, civil administrator, lawyer/judge, police official, foreigner or their families not entitled to police guards can hire their own security if they feel their life is in danger. It had come to a point where anyone and their family who is connected was getting police escorts paid for by the tax payer.
Maryam bibi need not be concerned since former prime ministers are entitled to police security. In a country where police is understaffed and underequipped I would have thought she would be happy that there would be 13,600 more policemen in the streets for ordinary people.
BRAVO CJP....there could be a genuine need of security for some individuals due to their bold standing against terrorism. They should file a request to the judiciary and the security to them should only be provided on the confirmation of judiciary. This is unfortunate that Judiciary has to step-in in operational issues but seems that is the only to fix things quickly.
Great step by CJ. The entire nation is grateful. The public servants , religious and political leaders should serve the public with integrity so they would not need any security. If they are afraid of public , then they should resign and go home. Those who need additional security which is available to ordinary citizens should spend their own money to hire private guards. No more luxurious on public expense
hope it will improve law and order in country
Unless you hold an office where security is given under your employment agreement or court ordered the protection for you due to a real case, you should be paying for it from your pocket. This is probably $5 million per month expense that no one was paying!!!
Not a decision for the CJP to make
CJ of Pakistan needs to take one step further - all any State funds used for such luxury should be collected from such out rages security curtain.
Police escort never for security but to show off their stake and influence in the elite system.
Ensure general law and order and safe people from disgusting attitude of protocol personnels.
13600 policemen on average making a salary of 30,000 pkrs per month 408,000,000 pkrs per month loss to people of Pakistan. Making a yearly loss of 4,896,000,000 pkrs. Just this figure itself should be enough to justify the CJs actions.