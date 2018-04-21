DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi and Nawaz discuss caretaker government during London meeting

Dawn.comUpdated April 21, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the PML-N will not only contest the next general elections but also win them, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

Following a meeting in London with his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and other PML-N leaders, PM Abbasi had a brief chat with newsmen, telling them that that everyone believes in the sanctity of vote and that "vote ko izzat do" (give respect to vote) will remain the main slogan of the party for the upcoming polls.

The PM said that the name of caretaker prime minister will be finalised after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, Syed Khurshid Shah.

"The elections will be conducted on time," PM Abbasi added.

The PM dismissed any chance of Sharif turning his visit to London into a self-imposed exile, declaring: "Mian Nawaz Sharif came here from Pakistan and that is where he will return."

Sharif, the former PM, concurred with the incumbent, saying: "I will not act like Pervez Musharraf and will return to the country soon."

Sharif confirmed that the matter of choosing the caretaker prime minister came under discussion during his meeting with Abbasi. "A caretaker government that abides by the law should be elected," he said.

