5 suspected militants killed, 10 arrested in Dera Bugti operation

Syed Ali ShahApril 21, 2018

Security forces neutralised five suspected militants in Balochistan's Dera Bugti district on Saturday, security officials told DawnNewsTV.

In an operation conducted in the Bambore area, 10 suspected militants were also arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including anti-aircraft guns, anti-tank mines and other weapons was recovered.

"The dead militants were involved in a series of terrorist activities in Dera Bugti and other parts of Balochistan," revealed an official who declined to be named since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Also read: Akbar Bugti’s death and the revival of the Baloch insurgency

Surrender of militants

Meanwhile, 20 militants, including a key commander, Bojla Bugti, surrendered before security forces at a ceremony held in the Bhambore area of Dera Bugti the same day.

Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, along with senior Frontier Corps and civilian officials, was also present during the ceremony.

"Peace has returned to Dera Bugti following the sacrifices of the security forces and the masses of Balochistan," the home minister said during the ceremony.

The surrendering militants vowed to lead peaceful lives and work for the development and peace of the country.

