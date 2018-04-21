SC halts execution of mentally unstable woman, will hear appeal against sentence

The Supreme Court of Pakistan — acting on a suo motu notice — halted the execution of Kaniz Fatima, a mentally disabled woman, on Friday.

A two-member bench headed by the chief justice further ordered that Fatima be provided treatment at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH). A medical board has also been formed to assess Fatima's mental condition.

"My sensibility does not allow me to believe that we can execute a mentally unstable person," Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed during proceedings.

The court directed Dr Tahir Munir — a representative of PIMH — to make sure that Fatima is given the treatment that she needs. Seemingly delivering a warning against acting other, the chief justice also recalled that when he last visited the hospital, he had witnessed poor conditions.

He said he had heard reports that mentally unstable children were abused at the hospital, while male hospital attendants were made to look after female patients as well. He warned the hospital administration to be prepared for his visit to the institution at any given time.

Kaniz Fatima's case had been highlighted recently when a plea for clemency penned by her father was translated and published by Dawn.com.

The letter — which had sought President Mamnoon Hussain's mercy in 2016 — had described in detail how Kaniz Fatima was tortured by police to the point of insanity when she was only 16 for a false 'confession' in a murder case.

Kaniz Fatima has so far spent 29 years behind bars.

Her father passed away two years ago.