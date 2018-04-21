DAWN.COM

CJP orders removal of Punjab University's vice chancellor

Rana BilalUpdated April 21, 2018

Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered the removal of Punjab University's Vice Chancellor (VC) Zakaria Zakar during the hearing of a case pertaining to the provincial government's takeover of two kanals of the varsity's land earlier this year.

The chief justice ordered authorities to appoint the senior most professor of the university as the interim VC.

Dr Zakar was appointed PU's provisional VC by the Punjab government in January this year after Zaffar Mueen Nasar resigned citing "unavoidable circumstances". Nasar had opposed the provincial government's demands to hand over two kanals of the university's land to a religious party for constructing a seminary.

According to the university calendar, the senior most professor should be appointed as acting VC. Professor Taqi Zahid Butt is the senior most professor in the PU but he was not chosen for the role, and Dr Zakar was appointed instead. It is not yet clear if professor Butt will replace Zakar on CJP's orders.

Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the matter at the request of a professor from the Punjab University Law College and was hearing the case at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry.

He expressed anger at authorities' apparent failure to "appoint a permanent VC in over two years" as well as the syndicate's agreement to hand over the varsity's property to the authorities.

"It has been proven that a permanent VC is not being appointed so that the government's demands — whether legal or illegal — can be fulfilled," Justice Nisar said. He also summoned PU syndicate's members who had allegedly agreed to government's demands for university land to demand an explanation.

The Punjab government had asked the university to give up its Old Campus sports ground to a religious party to build a seminary in compensation for the land acquired by the authorities near Chauburji for the Orange Line Train project.

Abbas
Apr 21, 2018 02:13pm

If CJP will not take action then who will come to rescue schools, universities and water. Shame on politicnada just serving ur own interests.

Mushahid
Apr 21, 2018 02:18pm

Shaiffs have toyed with academia once again and have attenuated the integrity of higher education!

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 21, 2018 02:34pm

Honourable CJP is a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. Honourable CJP please visit Sindh as well. Corrupt to the core PPP government has destroyed Urban Sindh and Rural Sindh.

SkyHawk
Apr 21, 2018 02:36pm

Thanks CJP. Please also take notice of thousands of illegal appointments on political basis in PIA made by Zardari during his tenure as president. The merit, required qualifications, skills and related experience were totally ignored and because of which now the PIA is suffering and making continues losses.

Peshawar
Apr 21, 2018 02:41pm

I am surprised is it our Pakistan?? I love Chief justice and he is trying his best to make Pakistan a better country where rule of Law is first and foremost principle

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 21, 2018 03:05pm

Yet another home-run for the supermacy of true justice by the wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.

