SC-appointed JIT holds Rao Anwar responsible for Naqeebullah's murder, say sources
A Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) formed under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan has held former Malir SSP Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan responsible for killing Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a “fake encounter” in Karachi on January 13, it emerged on Friday.
A JIT member informed Dawn on the condition of anonymity that the investigation team has "held Rao Anwar guilty of killing an innocent person in a fake encounter".
Dawn has learnt that the JIT — which was led by Additional IG Dr Aftab Pathan — has submitted its findings before the competent authority.
Dawn Investigation: Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi
Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old aspiring model hailing from South Waziristan, was killed in an 'encounter' with a police team headed by Rao Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis.
On March 21, the apex court had ordered the formation of a JIT to investigate the alleged encounter. Subsequently, the JIT held different sessions, recorded statement of Rao Anwar, visited various avenues including the place from where Naqeeb was allegedly kidnapped and the encounter place in Shah Latif Town.
Earlier, Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi had said that the death of Naqeebullah Mehsud was an extrajudicial killing
Abbasi, who headed a three-member team investigating Naqeebullah's killing in an 'exchange of fire', assured his kin that Naqeebullah had never been involved in terrorism-related activities as alleged earlier, but had been innocent and was in fact killed in a 'fake encounter'.
A first information report (FIR) was registered against Anwar and other police personnel accused of involvement in the alleged 'encounter'. The murder case was lodged at Sachal police station after the victim's father nominated Anwar and his team in the FIR. According to his statement, eight or nine subordinates of SSP Anwar had taken his son into custody before he was killed.
Pakistan’s chaotic largest city is no stranger to extrajudicial killings, and Rao Anwar is not the only cop who is guilty of the odious practice. SSP Chaudhry Aslam, of course, was among the known practitioners of the tactic until he was killed in a suicide bombing in early 2014.
There are a number of serving police officials that are guilty of the same, although Rao is recognised as being in a class of his own.
According to data from the home department, aside from encounters in which Rao was involved, there were in all of Karachi at least 304 encounters in 2017 resulting in 170 deaths, down from a high of 1,719 such incidents in 2014 with 609 deaths.
Comments (11)
Waiting eagerly for the final episode of Rao Anwar.
Rao Anwar is responsible not only killing Naqibullah Mehsud but also 450 other innocent persons. He must be tried for killing 450 innocent persons in fake encounters.
I doubt Rao will now demand for another JIT.
I ask: if Rio Anwar is found responsible for mudering Naqebullah then will he (RA) be sentenced according to law and same as a muderer? Let's wait and see, how this news develops or RA's mastermind and supporter will safe him from severe punishment!
No doubt SSP Rao was a minion of super politicians, as well other LEAs, mostly he was appreciated for eliminating terrorists. But people got shaky once voices of dissent comes that this officer is indulge in land grabbing,killings of ones he or his masters felt as hurdles, he was acting as tool to elites & VIPs, he got arrogant, big ego, and resorted to actions without applying mind. The incident of Najeebullah is such, it could had been under mud & forgotten, but this time luck did not knock at Rao's door. The powerful Mehsood Tribe plus other tribes united against Rao, the CJP, the COAS, all took notice, now the law will take its course, and Rao ultimately will get the result of wrong doings or right doings whatever .And last but not least the rulers please do not politicized the police in first place, let them work freely, you the politicians spoiled the officer by accommodating him at pleasures in Dubai etc. Officers are not that bad unless someone spoil them so brutally.
The question that should be asked is on whose instructions was the encounter done? Latest news is that he will get bail and will soon be in Dubai living at the Burj Khalifa as the guest of his Patron.
Rao Anwar, was given the licence by the state itself to kill anyone which is indeed unfortunate.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani it has nothing to do with your group, so stop acting as tho it does.
This kind of approach from law enforcement agency is commendable, but at the same time we have weak prosecution and judicial system leading towards these kind of incidents.
Let Rao run. He does not have the money or the resources of the rich to live outside Pakistan and evade international law. Pakistan must stop all fascist criminal types from thriving in the police.
Why he killed him and on whose behest?