DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rain water revives Quetta's Hanna Lake, brings tourists to its banks

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 20, 2018

Email


A view of Hanna Lake. —Hafizullah Shirani
A view of Hanna Lake. —Hafizullah Shirani

Recent spells of heavy rainfall have refilled Quetta's Hanna Lake, which had dried up as result of drought-like conditions in the region in 2017.

A large number of citizens and tourists have started visiting the lake to enjoy spring at Quetta's once-famous tourist spot. Boats have also started operating, giving tourists joyrides around the lake.

Boats at the lake's banks. —Hafizullah Shirani
Boats at the lake's banks. —Hafizullah Shirani

"We are really enjoying this pleasant weather," Ajab Gul, a tourist from Sindh, told DawnNewsTV.

Colonial era rulers had constructed the historic lake to combat a lack of water in the area. The lake was aimed at promoting agriculture and re-charging springs located in nearby mountains during 1894.

"The return of water will help us cultivate crops and water our orchards," Abdul Hadi Kakar, a local resident, told DawnNewsTV.

"Ten days ago, this lake was completely dry. Now, thank God, it is full of rainwater," said Kakar.

Tourists visiting Hanna Lake.—Hafizullah Shirani
Tourists visiting Hanna Lake.—Hafizullah Shirani

As life returns to the lake, restaurants and small shops have also seen a pickup in sales as they cater to a growing number of visiting tourists.

Hayat Durrani, the head of the local Water Sports Academy, says his institution will once again start organising events at the lake.

Taking to DawnNewsTV, he said: "We had to stop organising sports events here when the lake had dried up, but the return of water is promising for business."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s bold move
Updated April 20, 2018

Imran’s bold move

Finally, a political leader has taken action, going beyond the common condemnations and lamentations.
April 20, 2018

NFC and population

A SENSIBLE proposal aired by a number of experts at a UN-sponsored seminar deserves attention. The suggestion was to...
Updated April 20, 2018

Punjab University protest

IN a society where fascist tendencies are increasingly becoming pronounced, a teacher armed with a desire to...
April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...