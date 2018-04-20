Rabbani criticises name change of Islamabad airport, asks PM to withdraw 'inappropriate decision'
Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asking him to reconsider renaming the Islamabad airport from Benazir Bhutto International Airport to Islamabad International Airport and "withdraw this uncalled for and inappropriate decision".
Rabbani wrote that it had come to his attention that the PM's adviser on aviation had issued a statement that the airport will henceforth be called by its new name.
"It is an unfortunate reflection on how we honour our national heroes," the letter stated, highlighting the services of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
"She freed the country from the shackles of Zia [ul Haq]'s martial law and was assassinated in the streets of Rawalpindi crusading against terrorism and extremism," the PPP leader wrote, adding that it was in the memory of her supreme sacrifice that the airport was named after Benazir Bhutto.
Rabbani called for attention to the fact that "a large number of airports around the world bear the names of prominent international personalities," such as the airport in Dallas, Texas, which was named after former US president John F. Kennedy (JFK) after his assassination.
The senator said he was aware that the move to rename the airport was likely "at the behest of certain bureaucrats in the Civil Aviation Authority, but they can never take away mohtarma's place in history".
In his letter, Rabbani termed the decision "a sad reflection" of the approach taken by the PML-N government.
He expressed hope that the incumbent government will follow the precedent of naming national buildings after the country's notable leaders, and asked the prime minister to "withdraw this uncalled for and inappropriate decision".
Comments (41)
Right decision, public places should not be named after political figures.
"Islamabad Iternational Airport" is fine. It should not be changed.
islamabad international airport will sound better. how can they change an international airport name to their leader's name? she had corruption cases against her too
Islamabad International Airport is the appropriate name for the new airport. Karachi and Lahore airports are named after Pakistan's national icons and heroes. Without taking anything away from her, BB still does not pass the litmus test for the country's capital airport to be named after her.
We also remember Dubai meeting with Musharraf before her arrival in Pakistan
Haven't heard of airport in Dallas Texas named after john f Kennedy , New York yes.
Islamabad Airport is the right name for nation's capital airport. It represents the sentiments of all Pakistanis. Naming a nation's capital airport with any politician name does not make any sense. Let us respect people of Pakistan and their feeling for Islamabad Airport. That is the right name, represents unity of all. Thank you.
You can call the ruins of sindh , Benazir Bhutto lands of Pakistan. The mausoleum for her is bigger and better than 99% of the population that voted their party in power. What national hero are they talking about with 100 children dying every month in Sindh. Why dont they make a hospital and name it BB hospital !!!
Our supreme hero is ZAB, the new Airport should be named ZAB International Airport Islamabad...
Islamabad International Aiport is fine. Buildings, roads, and schemes should only be names after politicians once the verdict of history has been passed in their favour. We should certainly not honour any politician who is corrupt or there is a hint of corruption associated with them.
Why does Mr Rabbani care about the name , when he was not supported by PPP FOR THE Senate chairmanship. He was supported by PMLN only.
She is definitely not a deserving case. As her son endorses, she was forced into dynasty by circumstances. Other than that her performance as a PM was dismal to say the least.
Go for poll and Mr. Rabbani you will get the answer. Better a law will be passed by NA that nothing will be named on political personalities
Who is BB? Corrupt party with power hungry leaders
Name it Sohail Tanveer Airport.
If anything, an airport should be named rightfully founding fathers (Allama iqbal Internation Airport Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam International Airport Karachi ), or to commemorate non political leaders of our time (Eidhi / Dr. AQ Khan / Dr. Abdus Salam etc). Political names do not represent the whole country, especially while naming the airport of the capital city of Pakistan. Islamabad Internation airport brings out a sense of pride in each Pakistani!
New York airport is named after JFK Not Dallas
Mr. Rabbani is a wise leader and his views on this issue carry weight.
Islamabad International Airport, perfect name, correct decision.
PPP should build airport with their own resources and name it Benazir Bhutto airport. Islamabad airport is built with public money and it should be named Islamabad airport.
The newly built airport was supposed to be named after the first prime minister of Pakistan. But who remembers him now and after all, he was not a son of the soil and so it is easy to forget him. The old airport in Rawalpindi is named after Benazir Bhutto. We might as well name the new airport after Asif Ali Zardari. After all he has been president of the country too and deserves mention along with his wife. The two airports, side by side, to be named after husband and wife do appeal. Hope Mr. Rabbani will like the idea.
@Kalanamak Dallas metro train has a station named after JFK, apprantly the station is at the place where he was assassinated. Dallas airport is called DFW Dallas Forthworth Airport.
Whoever said that any airport in Texas was named after Kennedy is wrong. JFK is in New York, not Dallas.
@My Advice You are right, if they want to promote their political party they can name Karachi Kent station to Zardari station,Drigh Road,to Bilawal road and Malir to Nusrat Bhutto, so on so forth.
I support the decision of the government. Why should the airport be named for BB? How has she suddenly become a "national hero"? She along with her cabinet was removed over corruption charges. Further more national heroes don't stay in self exile only to return when there a chance of coming I'm power. Next PML-N might demand an airport in Nawaz or Shahbaz's name..
"Islamabad International Airport" is an appropriate and beautiful name for the new Islamabad airport, signifying the nation's capital airport built at tax payer's money. It should 'not' be named after controversial and corrupt politicians who have plundered and looted the nation, who are guilty of money laundering, tax evasion, buying lavish London properties and stashing money in Swiss and offshore banks. In fact, such politicians must be held accountable and the looted national wealth returned to the country.
He wouldn't be a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party would he?
if changing the name is necessary change it to " EDHI International Airport " . No Political figure in Pakistan deserves to be honored .
Keep it as Islamabad International Airport.
It sounds better as well.
Public spaces should not be named after politicians.
Islamabad is sign of unity for nation... V do have alot of respect for mohtarama... but looking to future generations v better have new name as this city belongs to every citizen of Pakistan n to every political party of country.
And of course, there are other heros who deserve their names to be used at such place; two names come to my mind: NoorJahan (The singer)and Sattar Edhi.
@KHK .......why name Karachi Cant Railway Station as Zardari Station, as these corrupt politicians have looted and plundered the country? If you want to name something for them then it should be only jails. Adiala Jail can be named Nawaz Sharif Jail. Landhi Jail in Karachi can be named Zardari Jail. etc.
Mr. Rabani is wrong on one thing when he Quote .... New York Airport is named after JFK not Dallas TX...... Please read , think before Speak
Why not call this airport PERVAIZ MUSSHARAF AIRPORT as he is the one who laid the foundation and started work on it. Naming it Benazir Bhutto Airport is completely wrong as she was also financially corrupt like her husband Asif Zardari. Mr Raza Rabbani, I never expected this stupid suggestion by you.
How is Benazir a national Hero?. What did she ever do for pakistan?. Right decision.
i wish it could be named as Edhi Airport - one of the finest man - our generation has produced
Rabbani sab, as a citizen of Islamabad, I want my city airport name as “Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)”, which reflects city's own unique identity and ownership. So please keep your party loyalties to limits.
Good decision to change name.
Islamabad International is the right name. No need to call it anything else.
We as nation forgot quickly who do sacrifice. Well done , keep doing it.