Rabbani criticises name change of Islamabad airport, asks PM to withdraw 'inappropriate decision'

Nadir GuramaniApril 20, 2018

Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asking him to reconsider renaming the Islamabad airport from Benazir Bhutto International Airport to Islamabad International Airport and "withdraw this uncalled for and inappropriate decision".

Rabbani wrote that it had come to his attention that the PM's adviser on aviation had issued a statement that the airport will henceforth be called by its new name.

"It is an unfortunate reflection on how we honour our national heroes," the letter stated, highlighting the services of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

"She freed the country from the shackles of Zia [ul Haq]'s martial law and was assassinated in the streets of Rawalpindi crusading against terrorism and extremism," the PPP leader wrote, adding that it was in the memory of her supreme sacrifice that the airport was named after Benazir Bhutto.

Rabbani called for attention to the fact that "a large number of airports around the world bear the names of prominent international personalities," such as the airport in Dallas, Texas, which was named after former US president John F. Kennedy (JFK) after his assassination.

The senator said he was aware that the move to rename the airport was likely "at the behest of certain bureaucrats in the Civil Aviation Authority, but they can never take away mohtarma's place in history".

In his letter, Rabbani termed the decision "a sad reflection" of the approach taken by the PML-N government.

He expressed hope that the incumbent government will follow the precedent of naming national buildings after the country's notable leaders, and asked the prime minister to "withdraw this uncalled for and inappropriate decision".

Asfand Iqbal
Apr 20, 2018 08:30pm

Right decision, public places should not be named after political figures.

Socrates
Apr 20, 2018 08:32pm

"Islamabad Iternational Airport" is fine. It should not be changed.

zeeshandxb
Apr 20, 2018 08:32pm

islamabad international airport will sound better. how can they change an international airport name to their leader's name? she had corruption cases against her too

JKhan
Apr 20, 2018 08:38pm

Islamabad International Airport is the appropriate name for the new airport. Karachi and Lahore airports are named after Pakistan's national icons and heroes. Without taking anything away from her, BB still does not pass the litmus test for the country's capital airport to be named after her.

Sameer Waheed
Apr 20, 2018 08:40pm

We also remember Dubai meeting with Musharraf before her arrival in Pakistan

Kalanamak
Apr 20, 2018 08:41pm

Haven't heard of airport in Dallas Texas named after john f Kennedy , New York yes.

My Advice
Apr 20, 2018 08:42pm

Islamabad Airport is the right name for nation's capital airport. It represents the sentiments of all Pakistanis. Naming a nation's capital airport with any politician name does not make any sense. Let us respect people of Pakistan and their feeling for Islamabad Airport. That is the right name, represents unity of all. Thank you.

Dr.Oz
Apr 20, 2018 08:43pm

You can call the ruins of sindh , Benazir Bhutto lands of Pakistan. The mausoleum for her is bigger and better than 99% of the population that voted their party in power. What national hero are they talking about with 100 children dying every month in Sindh. Why dont they make a hospital and name it BB hospital !!!

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 20, 2018 08:47pm

Our supreme hero is ZAB, the new Airport should be named ZAB International Airport Islamabad...

Ob
Apr 20, 2018 08:49pm

Islamabad International Aiport is fine. Buildings, roads, and schemes should only be names after politicians once the verdict of history has been passed in their favour. We should certainly not honour any politician who is corrupt or there is a hint of corruption associated with them.

Irfan_Sydney
Apr 20, 2018 08:50pm

Why does Mr Rabbani care about the name , when he was not supported by PPP FOR THE Senate chairmanship. He was supported by PMLN only.

Shakeel Ahmed
Apr 20, 2018 08:53pm

She is definitely not a deserving case. As her son endorses, she was forced into dynasty by circumstances. Other than that her performance as a PM was dismal to say the least.

Tahir
Apr 20, 2018 08:58pm

Go for poll and Mr. Rabbani you will get the answer. Better a law will be passed by NA that nothing will be named on political personalities

Imran
Apr 20, 2018 08:58pm

Who is BB? Corrupt party with power hungry leaders

anees zed
Apr 20, 2018 09:01pm

Name it Sohail Tanveer Airport.

Hassan A
Apr 20, 2018 09:03pm

If anything, an airport should be named rightfully founding fathers (Allama iqbal Internation Airport Lahore, Quaid-e-Azam International Airport Karachi ), or to commemorate non political leaders of our time (Eidhi / Dr. AQ Khan / Dr. Abdus Salam etc). Political names do not represent the whole country, especially while naming the airport of the capital city of Pakistan. Islamabad Internation airport brings out a sense of pride in each Pakistani!

Mobius
Apr 20, 2018 09:06pm

New York airport is named after JFK Not Dallas

Asif Khan
Apr 20, 2018 09:07pm

Mr. Rabbani is a wise leader and his views on this issue carry weight.

SOS
Apr 20, 2018 09:07pm

Islamabad International Airport, perfect name, correct decision.

Shafiq Shah
Apr 20, 2018 09:08pm

PPP should build airport with their own resources and name it Benazir Bhutto airport. Islamabad airport is built with public money and it should be named Islamabad airport.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 20, 2018 09:08pm

The newly built airport was supposed to be named after the first prime minister of Pakistan. But who remembers him now and after all, he was not a son of the soil and so it is easy to forget him. The old airport in Rawalpindi is named after Benazir Bhutto. We might as well name the new airport after Asif Ali Zardari. After all he has been president of the country too and deserves mention along with his wife. The two airports, side by side, to be named after husband and wife do appeal. Hope Mr. Rabbani will like the idea.

SOS
Apr 20, 2018 09:11pm

@Kalanamak Dallas metro train has a station named after JFK, apprantly the station is at the place where he was assassinated. Dallas airport is called DFW Dallas Forthworth Airport.

ANUPAM ARORA
Apr 20, 2018 09:12pm

Whoever said that any airport in Texas was named after Kennedy is wrong. JFK is in New York, not Dallas.

KHK
Apr 20, 2018 09:13pm

@My Advice You are right, if they want to promote their political party they can name Karachi Kent station to Zardari station,Drigh Road,to Bilawal road and Malir to Nusrat Bhutto, so on so forth.

Farooqui
Apr 20, 2018 09:13pm

I support the decision of the government. Why should the airport be named for BB? How has she suddenly become a "national hero"? She along with her cabinet was removed over corruption charges. Further more national heroes don't stay in self exile only to return when there a chance of coming I'm power. Next PML-N might demand an airport in Nawaz or Shahbaz's name..

Ali
Apr 20, 2018 09:14pm

"Islamabad International Airport" is an appropriate and beautiful name for the new Islamabad airport, signifying the nation's capital airport built at tax payer's money. It should 'not' be named after controversial and corrupt politicians who have plundered and looted the nation, who are guilty of money laundering, tax evasion, buying lavish London properties and stashing money in Swiss and offshore banks. In fact, such politicians must be held accountable and the looted national wealth returned to the country.

Alba
Apr 20, 2018 09:14pm

He wouldn't be a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party would he?

ss
Apr 20, 2018 09:15pm

if changing the name is necessary change it to " EDHI International Airport " . No Political figure in Pakistan deserves to be honored .

MK
Apr 20, 2018 09:16pm

Keep it as Islamabad International Airport.

It sounds better as well.

Sher Rahmat Khan
Apr 20, 2018 09:17pm

Public spaces should not be named after politicians.

M.Ishfaq
Apr 20, 2018 09:18pm

Islamabad is sign of unity for nation... V do have alot of respect for mohtarama... but looking to future generations v better have new name as this city belongs to every citizen of Pakistan n to every political party of country.

Agha Ata
Apr 20, 2018 09:21pm

And of course, there are other heros who deserve their names to be used at such place; two names come to my mind: NoorJahan (The singer)and Sattar Edhi.

Ali
Apr 20, 2018 09:25pm

@KHK .......why name Karachi Cant Railway Station as Zardari Station, as these corrupt politicians have looted and plundered the country? If you want to name something for them then it should be only jails. Adiala Jail can be named Nawaz Sharif Jail. Landhi Jail in Karachi can be named Zardari Jail. etc.

ahmed
Apr 20, 2018 09:29pm

Mr. Rabani is wrong on one thing when he Quote .... New York Airport is named after JFK not Dallas TX...... Please read , think before Speak

Rana TUNGA
Apr 20, 2018 09:34pm

Why not call this airport PERVAIZ MUSSHARAF AIRPORT as he is the one who laid the foundation and started work on it. Naming it Benazir Bhutto Airport is completely wrong as she was also financially corrupt like her husband Asif Zardari. Mr Raza Rabbani, I never expected this stupid suggestion by you.

M Mirza
Apr 20, 2018 09:40pm

How is Benazir a national Hero?. What did she ever do for pakistan?. Right decision.

Muhmmed Asim
Apr 20, 2018 09:43pm

i wish it could be named as Edhi Airport - one of the finest man - our generation has produced

WASEEM MALIK
Apr 20, 2018 09:43pm

Rabbani sab, as a citizen of Islamabad, I want my city airport name as “Islamabad International Airport (IIAP)”, which reflects city's own unique identity and ownership. So please keep your party loyalties to limits.

Ahmed
Apr 20, 2018 09:46pm

Good decision to change name.

Denali
Apr 20, 2018 09:52pm

Islamabad International is the right name. No need to call it anything else.

Ali
Apr 20, 2018 09:53pm

We as nation forgot quickly who do sacrifice. Well done , keep doing it.

