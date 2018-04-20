DAWN.COM

End of an era as Arsene Wenger decides to leave Arsenal FC after 21 years

AP | Dawn.comUpdated April 20, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will leave the English club at the end of the season after more than 21 years in charge.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has won the Premier League title three times and the FA Cup seven times with Arsenal has faced growing disillusionment from fans in recent years.

In a statement released by Arsenal on Friday, Wenger says he made his decision to step down “after careful consideration and following discussions with the club.”

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke said it is “one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport.” Wenger had one more year left on his contract.

Arsenal said it will make an appointment as soon as possible.

Wenger, who was appointed the Arsenal manager in 1996, saw immense success in the first half of his 21-year reign. However, major trophies dried up in his last 10 years in charge — much of which was due to the Gunners' diminishing clout in the transfer market.

The outgoing trainer's stock had fallen considerably in recent years, with some fans calling for his head and staging protests in favour of a change almost every year.

Asim
Apr 20, 2018 02:24pm

Merci Arsene. A long 22 year reign is coming to a close. Marked by the highest of highs and some lows, Arsene has no doubt been a great servant of our club. We owe a lot to him and wish him all the best for the future. Je t'aime Arsene.

