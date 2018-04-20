DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Congress criticises Modi over 'boastful claim' on 'surgical strike' in Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated April 20, 2018

Email


The Indian National Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "boastful" claims of the 2016 'surgical strike' in Pakistani territory, a claim repeated by Modi on the sidelines of the ongoing Commonwealth Summit.

During an event in London on Wednesday, Modi had said India would not tolerate those who like to "export terror" and will respond to them "in the language they understand", referring to the 2016 so-called surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC).

He had claimed that before making the news of the 'surgical strikes' public, India had repeatedly attempted to contact Pakistan government to inform them about the operation.

Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), however, rubbished the claims on Thursday, saying: "Constant repetition of a fallacious claim does not make it real. The Indian government is increasingly sounding like a broken record."

On Friday, India's opposition Congress party also denounced Modi's statements, terming them a "disaster", according to Times of India.

In a statement issued by Congress' senior spokesperson, Anand Sharma, the opposition party said: "Prime Minister Modi's cavalier conduct of foreign policy at the Commonwealth Summit in London and the bilateral meeting with the British prime minister is hurting India's national interests."

"The prime minister's 'boastful' claims on surgical strike neutralising cross-border terror is 'embarrassing'," he was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"He needs a firm reminder that India engages with its strategic partner countries with maturity and gravitas, and does not take sides or make an uninformed statement on issues of disputes between two strategic partner countries," Sharma said.

Read: Mystery of the ‘surgical strike’

"The BJP government's Pakistan policy is a disaster. It is both unfortunate and unbecoming of him to say that India's prime minister speaks to Pakistan in its own language," he added.

In the same statement, Sharma accused Pakistan of being home to a terror syndicate and vowed to stand with Indian forces in any action it takes against terrorism.

On September 28, 2016, India had claimed that the country carried out 'surgical strikes' on seven terror launch pads across the LoC, inflicting "significant casualties".

The Pakistan military, however, had swiftly rubbished the notions of a surgical strike, saying: "This quest by the Indian establishment to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as a surgical strike is fabrication of the truth. Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, the same will be strongly responded."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 20, 2018 02:02pm

Once a cheater, always a cheater. Once a butcher, always a butcher.

Chinaman
Apr 20, 2018 02:05pm

Congress could not do much during their time. Now also all they do it criticize.

My Advice
Apr 20, 2018 02:09pm

A surgical strike on a nuclear power? Does he really know the consequences on attacking a powerful country?

Himmat
Apr 20, 2018 02:14pm

Congress party has no agenda of their own. Their only agenda is oppose whatever BJP says or plans.

Dilip Thorat
Apr 20, 2018 02:17pm

@My Advice - Yes. World knows the reaction to drone strikes other strikes on nuclear power.

Sabir
Apr 20, 2018 02:19pm

Modi did so many sarjikal strikes on Indian people by taking their money and on Indian army they ran out of food at LoC.

svc
Apr 20, 2018 02:22pm

He is strong leader. He is leading the country on right path.

Karim
Apr 20, 2018 02:25pm

@My Advice who is powerful?

peter
Apr 20, 2018 02:31pm

This is getting a bit boring......

Harry
Apr 20, 2018 02:34pm

@Sabir It is not 'sargical' but surgical. And Modi has the guts to do surgical strikes on his own people as well.

Raja Abbas
Apr 20, 2018 03:10pm

@Dilip Thorat ...Drone were allowed to strike,why don't you ask your Indian government to try and see what happens.!

Shehzada Rana
Apr 20, 2018 03:10pm

Wait and watch. Once again Modi in power then india will be divided. We dont need to fight with india.

Raja Abbas
Apr 20, 2018 03:13pm

@Karim ...Powerful enough...!!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s bold move
Updated April 20, 2018

Imran’s bold move

Finally, a political leader has taken action, going beyond the common condemnations and lamentations.
April 20, 2018

NFC and population

A SENSIBLE proposal aired by a number of experts at a UN-sponsored seminar deserves attention. The suggestion was to...
April 20, 2018

Punjab University protest

IN a society where fascist tendencies are increasingly becoming pronounced, a teacher armed with a desire to...
April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...