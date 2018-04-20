Shut down quack doctors in KP within a week, orders chief justice

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health commission Chairman Azar Sardar to shut down all quack doctors in the province, giving him a week's time to do so.

The chief justice issued those directives while hearing a case against quack doctors at the Supreme Court registry in Peshawar today.

Justice Nisar grilled chairman health commission for not doing enough against quack doctors, saying: "You draw a salary of Rs500,000 but your output is zero. It's your duty to take action on the matter."

Upon being told that there are as many as 15,000 quacks in KP, the chief justice asked for a comprehensive inquiry report on the issue.

Justice Nisar set a one-week deadline for Sardar to take province-wide action against quacks, making it clear that "no stay orders will be issued in this case."

"If anyone wants a stay order then they should come to the Supreme Court," he advised.

CJP heaps praise on IG Mehsud

Justice Nisar was, however, full of praise for Salahuddin Mehsud, the inspector general of police for KP, for withdrawing personal security granted to unrelated persons.

The CJP had, a day earlier, ordered that all security protocol granted to unrelated persons in all provinces be withdrawn.

IG Mehsud submitted his report in court today, telling Justice Nisar that security protocol of 1,769 unrelated person has already been withdrawn on court's orders.

At this, the CJP commended the IG, saying: "You have done excellent work. Thank you."

The chief justice also said that he is content with Chief Secretary Azam Khan's conduct. "Chief secretary, you have also done good work," he added.

CJP in Peshawar

CJP Nisar, who is on a two-day official visit to Peshawar, had summoned KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday and told him that he had heard a lot about PTI's good governance but the situation on the ground was different.

The bench had expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the KP government in the social sector — including health, education and provision of potable water — regretting that not a single standard hospital or school had been set up in the provincial capital by the government over the past five years.

The bench during yesterday's hearing had directed the inspectors general of police of the four provinces and Islamabad to withdraw security provided to unauthorised persons by Friday (today).