Girl injured in Indian firing dies in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A teenage girl succumbed to her wounds on Thursday, a day after suffering an injury in Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Tahir Mumtaz, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, told Dawn that Aamna Miskeen, 15, was injured in her home some 200 feet from the LoC in Battal sector of tehsil Hajira on Wednesday.

“As she came out in the courtyard at about 5am, she was sniped at by Indian troops in an incident of targeted firing,” Mr Mumtaz said.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital in Islamabad where she died on Thursday. She would be buried on Friday.

Of late, apart from heavy mortar and artillery shelling, Indian army has also started sniping at innocent civilians while they are busy in their routine life, unmindful of any attack from across the heavily militarised dividing line.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2018