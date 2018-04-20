DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Girl injured in Indian firing dies in AJK

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 20, 2018

Email


MUZAFFARABAD: A teenage girl succumbed to her wounds on Thursday, a day after suffering an injury in Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Tahir Mumtaz, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch, told Dawn that Aamna Miskeen, 15, was injured in her home some 200 feet from the LoC in Battal sector of tehsil Hajira on Wednesday.

“As she came out in the courtyard at about 5am, she was sniped at by Indian troops in an incident of targeted firing,” Mr Mumtaz said.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital in Islamabad where she died on Thursday. She would be buried on Friday.

Of late, apart from heavy mortar and artillery shelling, Indian army has also started sniping at innocent civilians while they are busy in their routine life, unmindful of any attack from across the heavily militarised dividing line.

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2018

LOC ATTACKS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran’s bold move
Updated April 20, 2018

Imran’s bold move

Finally, a political leader has taken action, going beyond the common condemnations and lamentations.
April 20, 2018

NFC and population

A SENSIBLE proposal aired by a number of experts at a UN-sponsored seminar deserves attention. The suggestion was to...
April 20, 2018

Punjab University protest

IN a society where fascist tendencies are increasingly becoming pronounced, a teacher armed with a desire to...
April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...