UN honours 7 Pakistani peacekeepers

KARACHI: Seven Pakistani peacekeepers who laid down their lives for global peace and security were honoured with a medal at the annual memorial ceremony held at United Nations headquarters in New York.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres attended the programme as the chief guest and paid homage to the peacekeepers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Pakistan has been one of the largest troop contributing countries for UN peacekeeping missions across the globe. So far, 156 Pakistani blue helmets have embraced martyrdom while serving under the UN umbrella.

The seven Pakistani peacekeepers honoured on Thursday were Naik Qaiser Abbas (UN Multidimen­sional Integrated Stabilisa­tion Mission in the Central African Republic), Sepoy Yasir Abbas (African Union/UN Hybrid operation in Darfur), Sepoy Muham­mad Ishtiaq Abbasi (UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Ha­­v­ildar Zishan Ahmed (MONUSCO Congo), Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (MINUSCA Cen­­tral African Republic), Naik Abdul Ghafoor (MINUSCA Central African Republic) and Naik Attaur Rehman (MONUSCO Congo).

Published in Dawn, April 20th, 2018