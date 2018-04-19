DAWN.COM

Named and shamed PTI lawmakers 'should grab Imran Khan by the collar': Rana Sanaullah

Arif MalikUpdated April 19, 2018

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has no evidence against the 20 party members whom he had publicly accused of participating in horse trading a day earlier, DawnNewsTV reported.

Khan had on Wednesday disclosed a list of 20 PTI lawmakers, who, he believes, sold their votes to rival parties in last month's Senate elections.

Sanaullah today stated that the PTI chief has no real evidence against the accused and urged them to confront their party leader.

"Imran Khan has left these 20 people with no option," the PML-N minister told DawnNewsTV. "He does not even have any evidence against them, and this step has hurt their party."

"These 20 people need to now grab Imran Khan by the collar," he suggested.

Over the past month, Prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had frequently accused his rivals of buying the Senate elections, vowing to even expose the names of those who sold their votes.

Sanaullah, however, appeared to be distancing himself from the PM's stance on the subject, saying: "Our party has no evidence against those who sold their votes. If we find any such evidence then we will take action."

Meanwhile, Khan today claimed to also possess "a list of lawmakers from other parties who partook in horse trading", warning to expose them as well "if their parties do not do so themselves".

He also claimed to have been offered Rs45 million in exchange for the right to make a senator.

